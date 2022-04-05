Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And More

Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 1 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more.

Machikado Mazoku, which is also known as ‘The Demon Girl Next Door, is a very famous Japanese four-panel manga parody series by Izumo Itō, serialized in Houbunsha’s seinen manga magazine Manga Time Kirara Carat since the year 2014. It has been collected in six tankōbon volumes. It is known to be directed by Hiroaki Sakurai.

Its anime television series adaptation is done by J.C.Staff. It aired between July and September 2019. Reportedly, we have news that its second installment is due to premiere in April 2022. Now, isn’t that some amazing and exciting piece of news?!

Machikado Mazoku Season 1 Highlights:

Do you wish to know the recaps of season 1 of ‘Machikado mazoku’? Well, all you are required to do is scroll down for further details. On one fateful day, Yuko Yoshida wakened up with horns and a tail and learnt the fact that she is the descendant of a dark clan that was cursed into poverty by the opposing light clan. In order to restore her clan’s honour, Yuko is given the task of defeating the town’s local magical girl named Momo Chiyoda. The first episode of season 1 premiered on July 12, 2019.

Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 1 Release Date And Time:

Well, the official release date for ‘Machikado mazoku’ season 2 episode 1 has not been announced yet at the moment. You can expect the announcement to be made anytime sooner. In addition to that, no trailer of the same has come out on the internet yet.

Machikado Mazoku Season 2 Episode 1 Spoilers:

Yuuko Yoshida will appear to lead an ordinary life until her demonic skills and abilities are triggered. As a result, she is forced to take on the identity of the shadow Mistress Yuuko. This is when Lilith will approach her and assign her the goal of managing to beat a magical girl who serves as the shrine maiden of the Light clan.

More About Machikado Mazoku Season 2

Since 2014, Izumo Ito has been publishing The Demon Girl Next Door in Manga Time Kirara Carat as a four-panel manga satire. To put it another way, there are six tankbon volumes to store everything.

J.C.Staff produced an anime television series adaptation of their manga in July and September 2018. The following season is expected to premiere in April 2022. Yuuko Yoshida, a high school student, awakes to discover that she has demonic horns and a tail as a result of an odd dream about a sinister ancestry.

A mother reveals a terrible truth to her daughter: their family originated from a Dark Clan that was exiled by the magical girls of the Light Clan to live powerless and poor in the shadows.

