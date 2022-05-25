Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 is all set to be released on the 28th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9, And what will happen next?

Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The music-oriented slice-of-life anime is back with another installment to its second season. Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club received a good response for its first season, thanks to its warm plot, which covers everything from music and comedy to very real emotions that high schoolers go through.

The plot describes the school life of the Nijigasaki Gakuen Idol Club members. Manager and music producer Takasaki Yu tries to save the nearly-failing Idol club and convinces all the idols to come back to the club, even though they had left for various reasons. All the girls have different styles and images, letting all sorts of audiences relate to at least one character. Read on to find out more about episode 2 of the anime’s second season.

Previously in Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8:

The episode shows the last day of the school festival. The girls decide and relax, look around and enjoy themselves. They talk about how Lanzhu was rising to the top very quicklyand how she was performing the opening act for the festival, they come across her. She in turn compliments the girls but tells them that she will be the star of the festival, not them. meanwhile, Yu is facing writer’s block. She is not able to come up with good lyrics, and that stresses her out more.

She is desperate to find her “thrill” and passion, so she can come up with a good song. They all watch Lanzhu perform. During her performance, the prop boat gets stuck. Despite the technical glitch, Lanzhu performs undeterred. This inspires Yu, who realizes that her “thrill” is to be able to express herself as a member of her band while giving it her one hundred percent. She can finish the lyrics, and the band can perform the closing act, which receives a wonderful response.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 Release Date and Time:

The episode is scheduled to release on 28th May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Saturdays. It will premiere in Japan at 22:00. The release timings in other time zones are as follows-

Indian Standard Time- 6:30 PM

Eastern Time- 9:00 AM

Korean Standard Time- 10:00 PM

British Summer Time- 1:00 PM

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 Countdown:

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers:

The episode is titled “The Sky I Can’t Reach”. No other spoilers are out yet.

Where To Watch Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8?

Fans can easily watch it on any online platform, it’s all the latest episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, etc. Accordingly, fans can watch the 5th episode on the above-mentioned date.

Cast And Crew Of Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2:

Yu Takasaki (Hinaki Yano), Ayumu Uehara (Aguri Onishi), Kasumi Nakasu (Mayu Sagara), Shizuku Osaka (Kaori Maeda), Karin Asaka (Miyu Kubota), Ai Miyashita (Natsumi Murakami), Kanata Konoe (Akari Kito), Setsuna Yuki (Tomori Kusunoki), Emma Verde (Maria Sashide), Rina Tennoji (Chiemi Tanaka), Shioriko Mifune (Moeka Koizumi), Mia Taylor (Shu Uchida), and Lanzhou Zhong (Akina Homoto).

