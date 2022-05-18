Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8 is all set to be released on the following date. Scroll down to know more about Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8, And what will happen next?

Musical anime have seemed to take over the world of anime. One such anime is ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ is a Japanese musical anime. Have you seen Love Live! Series? Well, you would want to this musical drama as well as it is a spin-off of this. Its first season debuted on October 3, 2022. Its second installment has only recently been released in April 2022. In this article, we will let our readers know more about the upcoming episode of the same!

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 7 Highlights:

Episode 7 of ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 is picked up with a flashback scene between Shioriko and her big sister Kaoruko. Kaoruko was seen wiping her tears as she bid farewell to her fans because she was leaving her Idol’s Career. It was after she cried that Shioriko also started shedding tears. At the present time, Kaoruko questioned her decision as to why she was not a part of this Idol festival. As a reply to her question, Shioriko said that now that world neither excites her nor interests her.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date And Time:

Season 2 Episode 8 of ‘Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club’ is scheduled for release on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Its release time will be 10 PM according to JST. If the airing time is accurate enough, then the show will be released at around 9 AM as per Eastern Standard Time. Missed watching the last episode? Well, catch it now exclusively on Crunchyroll.

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8 Release Date Countdown:

Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8 Spoilers:

Episode 8 of the series is given the title ‘The Place Where Rainbow Begins’. The audience is expected to see the beautiful performance of Nijigasaki high, Idol Club members. After they are done with the performance, they will also announce Shioriko as the 10th member of the club which is kept as a surprise for him. But, will Shioriko decline her promise to be a part of the club or will she fulfil her promise? This episode is full of new surprises and twists.

Where To Watch Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 8?

Fans can easily watch it on any online platform, it’s all the latest episodes are streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, etc. Accordingly, fans can watch the 5th episode on the above-mentioned date.

Cast And Crew Of Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2:

Yu Takasaki (Hinaki Yano), Ayumu Uehara (Aguri Onishi), Kasumi Nakasu (Mayu Sagara), Shizuku Osaka (Kaori Maeda), Karin Asaka (Miyu Kubota), Ai Miyashita (Natsumi Murakami), Kanata Konoe (Akari Kito), Setsuna Yuki (Tomori Kusunoki), Emma Verde (Maria Sashide), Rina Tennoji (Chiemi Tanaka), Shioriko Mifune (Moeka Koizumi), Mia Taylor (Shu Uchida), and Lanzhou Zhong (Akina Homoto).

