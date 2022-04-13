Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers and More

Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The music-oriented slice-of-life anime is back with another installment to its second season. Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club received a good response for its first season, thanks to its warm plot, which covers everything from music and comedy to very real emotions that high schoolers go through.

The plot describes the school life of the Nijigasaki Gakuen Idol Club members. Manager and music producer Takasaki Yu tries to save the nearly-failing Idol club and convinces all the idols to come back to the club, even though they had left for various reasons. All the girls have different styles and images, letting all sorts of audiences relate to at least one character. Read on to find out more about episode 3 of the anime’s second season.

Season 2 Episode 2 Highlights:

The episode starts off with the Idol Club planning for their next performance at the school festival. It is revealed that another school’s idol clubs want to do a joint life with Nijigasaki Gakuen. YG Academy, which takes a lot of international students, requests for the life. They ask Lanzhu to join them, but she declines and said she’s competing against them. The rest of the girls decide to not let Lanzhu outperform them. The episode also talks about Mia Taylor, a child prodigy who comes from a renowned musical family. She acts indifferent and asocial.

The girls also try to snoop around and find out where Lanzhu’s supposed life is. They watch Lanzhu’s performance, which is a big hit. Lanzhu tells the club that she didn’t want to be associated with the club, because it would ruin her reputation. She arrogantly implies that she is better than everyone else in the club.

Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on the 16th April 2022, Saturday. It will release at 7:00 PM IST.

Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 3 Countdown

Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

No spoilers have been put out yet. The episode title has been announced and it’s called “Sing! Song! Smile!”.

Where To Watch Love Live!! Nijigasaki Gakuen Idol Club

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on ay fake platform or website, It can be watched on Funimation and Crunchyroll.

