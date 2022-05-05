Love All Play Episode 6 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Where To Watch The Anime?

Love All Play Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Love All Play is a refreshing sports anime about a high school badminton team. The manga was serialized by Poplar Publishing and it got its own anime adaptation in April 2022. It is the most popular sports anime of 2022 and it perfectly balances the sport-oriented plot and character building.

Everyone has a unique personality, including their manager. The story mostly revolves around Mizushima Ryo. Read on to find out more about this exciting sports anime’s latest episode.

Previously on Love All Play Episode 5

The episode starts off with the match between Matsuda and Mizushima. Matsuda confronts Mizushima and tell him that he will rank fourth no matter what, and for that, he will not lose to Mizushima. Matsuda and Mizushima play with long rallies of over 50 shots. This annoys Matsuda because he knows that although Mizushima has little skill in the game, he can easily play on the same level as him because of his unending stamina. The twins exclaim that Matsuda will not be able to hold out any longer. The match reaches a deuce and Mizushima gets the advantage with an unexpected drop shot, that he learnt from Musa.

His next serve, however, hits the net and a second deuce begins. Matsuda’s muscle cramp acts up and he misses the strong smash by Mizushima. However, the shot turns out to be out of bounds and Matsuda wins. The matches for the singles ranking end. Matsuda ends up at Shohei’s family diner and they both have a rather interesting conversation. It is revealed that Matsuda is used to staying alone because his parents are divorced. He lives with his father, who is always out on business trips. The twins are excited for the doubles matches.

Mizushima reveals that he will be playing doubles as well. The single ranking results are out. Matsuda places fifth, being the only first year that high in the list. While that impresses many, Matsuda himself is not satisfied as he wanted the fourth position. Mizushima finishes eleventh. The next episode is about the doubles ranking and it will probably put the spotlight on the twins.

Love All Play Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Love All Play episode 6 will be released on Saturday, 7th May 2022. The timing is as follows-

Pacific Time: 20:00 PDT

Central Time: 22:00 CDT

Eastern Time: 13:30 EDT

British Time: 04:30 BST

Love All Play Episode 6 Spoilers

The fifth episode of Love All Play has not been published yet, and it’s tough to guess the outcomes of the sixth episode, but we believe that the sixth episode of Love All Play will include more of Mizushima. We might see him examining his flaws and working to improve them in order to conceal them.

After the fourth episode, he finally had a clear picture of himself and where he stands in front of strong opponents, so there’s a good chance the next episode will focus on Ryou Mizushima. These are all simply expected events; actual occurrences may vary.

Where To Watch Episode 5 Of Love All Play?

Viewers can watch it on any manga Online platform, or can easily watch it on Crunchyroll, an official online platform of all the anime/ manga series, on the above-mentioned date.

Characters Of Love All Play Season 1:

Ryou Mizushima. Natsuki Hanae. Is the main character of love all play. However, Kouki Matsuda. Makoto Furukawa,Shouhei Sakaki. Youhei Azakami, Kento Yusa. Kishou Taniyama,Youji Higashiyama. Tetsuya Kakihara,Taichi Higashiyama. Kenshou Ono. Are some supporting characters in this series.

