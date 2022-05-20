Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Read Online, Countdown And More

Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022? Scroll down to know more about When is Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8 releasing, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8, And what will happen next?

Are you someone who is interested in superhero anime with a dash of romance and some comedy to go with the flow? If the answer is yes, then we highly recommend you to watch ‘Love After World Domination’. It is an anime television series adaptation done by Project No.9. It is directed by Kazuya Iwata.

The show premiered on April 8 this year and has reached its episode 7. This means that episode 8 is just around the corner. Find its release date and spoilers below as you reach the end of this article. Excited, aren’t you to learn more about this latest piece of information?!

Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 7 Highlights:

Released on May 20, the previous episode of ‘Love After World Domination’ Season 1 is named ‘Desumi Magahara Is the Monster I Made’. A brand-new hero group of 5 Geloto is formed. This includes – Fudō Aikawa, Hayato Ōjino, Misaki Jingūji, Daigo Todoroki, Haru Arisugawa, as well as the leader of the group, Professor Big Gelato. To provide a summary, this group is given the task of fighting the villainous Secret Society Gekko. These evil creatures have managed to burn down almost half of the world and will continue to do so until stopped. However, things took a rough turn when Gekko decided to welcome a new member, the Reaper Princess Desumi Magahara.

Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8 Release Date And Time:

‘Love After World Domination’ Season 1 Episode 8 is all set to release on Saturday, May 27, 2022.

Love After World Domination Season 1 Episode 8 Spoilers:

As sad as we are too, there are no spoilers or any preview that comes in agreement to the upcoming episode of the show. We expect the spoilers to drop in only 2 or 3 days before the official release date of the episode.

Where To Watch Love After World Domination Episode 8?

Viewers can easily watch it on any online platform. As this series usually streams on Crunchyroll, so fans can watch the 3td episode of love after world on Crunchyroll.

Characters Of Love After World Domination:

Ikumi Hasegawa as Desumi Magahara/Queen of Death.

Yūsuke Kobayashi as Fudō Aikawa/Red Gelato.

Ayane Sakura as Anna Hōjo.

Chafurin as Professor Big Gelato.

Chinami Hashimoto as Urami Magahara.

Hiroki Yasumoto as Culverin Bear.

Hisako Kanemoto as Kyōko Kuroyuri/Princess of Steel.

Junji Majima as Daigo Todoroki/Green Gelato.

