Koroshi Ai Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

The famous Anime series Baraou No Koroshi Ai Episode 12 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and the recap of the previous chapter of the series “ Koroshi Ai Episode”. The last episode was all about Son’s flashback. The episode was titled “Worst” and was on 24th March 2022. In his flashback, it is shown that Ryang Ha who is a young university student saves Son and takes care of him. He was waiting for Lizst and when Son was leaving, he got a call from Lizst.

Lizst requested Ryang Ha to find a thing that Lizst was hiding. Just after saying this, Lizst got shot by Seung Woo as he was frustrated about not being able to find the girl he was looking for. Both Ryang Ha and Son joined hands to search for the thing Lizst asked them to look for. In the end, they found a suitcase in which there was a young girl.

They were unsure about what to do with the girl. They stole a car and barded it as quickly as possible. The girl introduced herself as Chateau Noble. Ryang Ha realized that she is the daughter of Lizst. He took responsibility for her without even thinking. Son decided to leave that night but Ryand was confused about whether he should kill him or not as he now knew his whereabouts. At last, he decided to let him live. Son witnesses child trafficking while walking down the road. He chased him into the woods in order to seek revenge.

Koroshi Ai Episode 12 Release Date:

Episode 12 of Koroshi Ai will be released on March 31, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Koroshi Ai Episode 12 Spoilers:

Episode 12 of Koroshi Ai will be released on March 31, 2022, and will be titled “My Name.” Not much is known about this episode as no spoilers are available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Koroshi Ai Episode 12.”

Where To Watch Koroshi Ai Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch it on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

