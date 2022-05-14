Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 is all set to be released on 18th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 , And what will happen next?

Komi Can’t Communicate became very popular very fast because of its feel-good vibe and cute storyline. After the success of the first season, a second one premiered this April. The first episode itself gives us a nice, refreshing splash of high school fun times and the awkwardness that comes with it.

Komi Can’t Communicate stars Komi Shouko, is a girl who’s known for her refined elegance and beauty, but only her seatmate Tadano, knows that she has a serious case of social anxiety. Tadano befriends her and decides to help her achieve the goal of making a hundred friends. As the story progresses, she gets closer to others like the frank and outspoken Najimi and the rather obsessive Yamai.

However, Tadano remains the closest person to her. The bond between them develops and blooms with every upcoming episode. Komi Can’t Communicate talks about serious themes like crippling social anxiety and gets viewers to empathize with the protagonist. They still manage to do it in a light-hearted manner. To find out more about the latest episode, scroll down.

Previously in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6

The episode is titled “It’s Just Like Every New Year”.

Tadano and Najimi invite everyone to the shrine on New Year’s. Upon arriving, everyone goes into the shrine other than Komi, who chooses to wait outside with Tadano. Katai invites Tadano to go ice skating with him. He is surprised to find Komi there as well. Tadano tries to teach Katai how to skate, but he himself doesn’t how, and that leads to some comical scenes. As a result of their tomfoolery, Tadano gets sick the following day. That is followed by a cliche anime scene of the female lead visiting the sick male lead, cooking for him and taking care of him. They have some cute moments together until Najimi interrupts.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Time

The episode is scheduled to air on Thursday, 18th May 2022. It is titled “It’s Just A Misunderstanding”. The timings are as follows-

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT (May 18)

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT (May 18)

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST (May 18)

British Time: 4:00 PM BST (May 18)

Where Can I Watch Komi can’t communicate Season 2 Episode 6?

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 release time is set for 12:00 AM (JST). The whole is available to stream on Netflix. Other than this, it is yet not available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Character and their Voice Actors:

The show features some the amazing and well- written Characters, and very well-known and talented voice actors are in Komi can’t Communicate, some of them include:

Komi Shouko is voiced by Aoi Koga.

Tadano Hitohito is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara.

Osana Najimi voiced by Rie Murakawa

Yamai Ren voice acting for Rina Hidaka.

Noriko Hidaka plays the role of the narrator.

Agari Himiko gave a voice-over for Yukiyo Fujii.

Yadano Makeru voice acting for Ami Maeshima.

