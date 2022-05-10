Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 is all set to be released on 12th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6, And what will happen next?

Episode 6 of Komi Can’t Communicate is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Komi Can’t Communicate became very popular very fast because of its feel-good vibe and cute storyline. After the success of the first season, a second one premiered this April. The first episode itself gives us a nice, refreshing splash of high school fun times and the awkwardness that comes with it.

Komi Can’t Communicate Stars Komi Shouko, is a girl who’s known for her refined elegance and beauty, but only her seatmate Tadano, knows that she has a serious case of social anxiety. Tadano befriends her and decides to help her achieve the goal of making a hundred friends. As the story progresses, she gets closer to others like the frank and outspoken Najimi and the rather obsessive Yamai.

However, Tadano remains the closest person to her. The bond between them develops and blooms with every upcoming episode. Komi Can’t Communicate talks about serious themes like crippling social anxiety and gets viewers to empathize with the protagonist. They still manage to do it in a light-hearted manner. To find out more about the latest episode, scroll down.

Previously in Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5

Tadano, Komi, and Najimi make snowmen. They even have snowball fights with elementary school children, whom Komi manages to successfully befriend. Komi and her family visit Yuiko’s family for New Year’s. Komi is happy to meet Akira, who taught her how to play Hanafuda. Yuiko also joins them and wagers. Komi wins in the end. They also visit the shrine to pray, and Komi helps out in the stalls.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Komi can’t communicate season 2 episode 6 will be released on Thursday, 12 May 2022 at 0:00 AM in Tokyo, Wednesday 11 May 2022 at 8:30 PM IST, 11:00 AM EST, and 10:00 AM CST.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

The upcoming episode will show the main characters going for a shrine visit on New Years’ Eve. Most rom-com anime have some cute scenes between the lead couple in the shrine visit arcs, and the same is expected from Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 6.

Where Can I Watch Komi can’t communicate Season 2 Episode 6?

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 release time is set for 12:00 AM (JST). The whole is available to stream on Netflix. Other than this, it is yet not available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Character and their Voice Actors:

The show features some the amazing and well- written Characters, and very well-known and talented voice actors are in Komi can’t Communicate, some of them include:

Komi Shouko is voiced by Aoi Koga.

Tadano Hitohito is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara.

Osana Najimi voiced by Rie Murakawa

Yamai Ren voice acting for Rina Hidaka.

Noriko Hidaka plays the role of the narrator.

Agari Himiko gave a voice-over for Yukiyo Fujii.

Yadano Makeru voice acting for Ami Maeshima.

