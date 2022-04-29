Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Tomohito Oda wrote and drawn the Japanese manga series Komi Can’t Communicate. This well-known series continues to amaze fans. Keep an eye on this article for the most up-to-current information about its release date, spoilers, a summary of the previous episode, streaming information, and much more.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 Highlights:

If you have missed watching the previous episode of this series, just have a look at this summary. In this episode, we saw that Tadano’s colleagues are conjuring up dreams in which Komi is a ruthless killer. Whereas Komi was pursuing the Yakimo food cart, that he later discovered, when she meets Tadano, she offers him Yakimo to grab with him.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date:

It is finally decided that, on May 5th, 2022, Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 will be released. Hence, fans have to wait a little longer, to watch this episode.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 Countdown:

Countdown

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers:

Are you also wondering about what will happen in the next episode, let’s see the previews of the same. “Snowball Fight” will be the title of the 5th episode of Komi can’t communicate. Continually this episode will transport us to the festivities, complete with snowflakes and festive rituals. We will see so much christmas celebrations. So don’t forget to watch it!

Where Can I Watch Komi can’t communicate Season 2 Episode 5?

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 5 release time is set for 12:00 AM (JST). The whole is available to stream on Netflix. Other than this, it is yet not available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Character and their Voice Actors:

The show features some the amazing and well- written Characters, and very well-known and talented voice actors are in Komi can’t Communicate, some of them include:

Komi Shouko is voiced by Aoi Koga.

Tadano Hitohito is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara.

Osana Najimi voiced by Rie Murakawa

Yamai Ren voice acting for Rina Hidaka.

Noriko Hidaka plays the role of the narrator.

Agari Himiko gave a voice-over for Yukiyo Fujii.

Yadano Makeru voice acting for Ami Maeshima.

