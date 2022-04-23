Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date & Spoilers: How To Help A Classmate With A Communication Disorder

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is a Japanese manga series that is written and amazingly illustrated by Tomohito Oda. What fans are more excited about is the premiere of an anime television series adaptation by OLM. Its first season aired from October to December last year. Now, we are looking forward to watching the episodes of its second season which premiered in April 2022. In this article, we will be studying about its next episode number 4 in detail.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 Highlights:

Also Read: Deaimon: Recipe for Happiness Episode 4 Release Date

In episode 3 of the anime, which has been titled “The feelings,” Tadano was seen helping Nakanaka and Yamai on how to understand what Komi wants to say and what he is thinking. Even though no matter how hard they try, it is still very hard to understand Komi. Eventually, they end up fighting with each other. In the classroom, everyone is imagining a romantic tale. This episode came out on April 21, 2022.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 4 Release Date

Season 2 Episode 4 of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is ready to make its release on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at around 12 AM as per Japanese Standard Time. The anime series is licensed by Netflix for its international viewership.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 Countdown:

Countdown

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers:

Also Read: The Beginning After The End Chapter 142 Release Date

This episode of ‘Komi Can’t Communicate’ is tilted as ‘Merry Christmas’. From what we expect, Shouko Komi will immediately receive an overwhelming surge in popularity due to the unprecedented stoic beauty and refined elegance her classmates perceive her to possess. However, only Hitohito Tadano, an exceedingly average schoolboy who sits next to her, discovers that Komi has a severe communication disorder. Subsequently, Tadano will decide to help Komi reach her goal to make as much as 100 friends.

Where Can I Watch Komi can’t communicate Season 2 Episode 3?

Also Read: The Rising Of The Shield Hero Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 release time is set for 12:00 AM (JST). The whole is available to stream on Netflix. Other than this, it is yet not available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Character and their Voice Actors:

Also Read: The Greatest Demon Lord Nobody Episode 4 Release Date

The show features some the amazing and well- written Characters, and very well-known and talented voice actors are in Komi can’t Communicate, some of them include:

Komi Shouko is voiced by Aoi Koga.

Tadano Hitohito is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara.

Osana Najimi voiced by Rie Murakawa

Yamai Ren voice acting for Rina Hidaka.

Noriko Hidaka plays the role of the narrator.

Agari Himiko gave a voice-over for Yukiyo Fujii.

Yadano Makeru voice acting for Ami Maeshima.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc