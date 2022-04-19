Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers and Where to Watch?

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Komi can’t communicate is all set to blow with the new release of episode 3 of season 2, if you wish to know more about it then keep scrolling.



Komi Can’t Communicate whose Japanese name is Komi-san wa, Komyushō Desu is one of the best slices of life romance anime. The anime has returned, and fans can see some love in the air for Komi and Tadano. Here the fans will find everything they need to know about the Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2, Episode 3 with its release date and time.

Komi Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date And Time

The new episode for Komi can’t communicate is titled “Typhoon,” and is all set to release in the Spring 2022 anime season on Wednesday, 20 April 2022, or Thursday, 21 April 2022 based on your location. Episode 3 of Komi Can’t Communicate will follow separate time schedules for different locations, its as follows:



8:00 am PT (April 20)

10:00 am CT (April 20)

11:00 am EST (April 20)

3:00 pm GMT (April 20)

12:00 am JST (April 21) Komi Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 3 Countdown: Countdown

Komi Can’t Communicate’ Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers!

Komi is extremely scared when a big storm hits. When Tadano contacted her, she expressed her wish that he continued to talk to her when she felt comforted. Back at school, Yamai tried to see the reflection of Komi’s pants in a puddle, but she couldn’t see anything. She failed and she was forced to match her beauty.

Tadano’s male classmates sit together, and each of them describes what a romantic relationship would be like with some of the girls in their class. On the other hand, no one could have imagined how things would turn out for Komi. On the other hand, Tadano does it and he is embarrassed by the result.

Komi, Onemine, and Otori go to a cat cafe to enjoy themselves. While Komi loves cats, none of them enjoy playing with her, which makes her jealous of Otori. On the other hand, a black cat approached her and let her pet it, much to her delight, while Onemine took pictures.

Komi is subjected to Najimi and Yamai’s “Love Game” to witness her reaction to the words. “I love you” from various sources. As for Tadano’s time, he was interrupted before he could finish his sentence. Komi excused herself from the class and thought she was hoping he would finish her sentence while she was in the room. She then visits Chocola, the cat she befriended.

Where Can I Watch Komi can’t communicate Season 2 Episode 3?

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 3 release time is set for 12:00 AM (JST). The whole is available to stream on Netflix. Other than this, it is yet not available on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Character and their Voice Actors:

The show features some the amazing and well- written Characters, and very well-known and talented voice actors are in Komi can’t Communicate, some of them include:

Komi Shouko is voiced by Aoi Koga.

Tadano Hitohito is voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara.

Osana Najimi voiced by Rie Murakawa

Yamai Ren voice acting for Rina Hidaka.

Noriko Hidaka plays the role of the narrator.

Agari Himiko gave a voice-over for Yukiyo Fujii.

Yadano Makeru voice acting for Ami Maeshima.

