Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date & Spoilers: Tadano Meets Shoko; Naruse Shisuto Introduced

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Komi Can’t Communicate became very popular very fast because of its feel-good vibe and cute storyline. After the success of the first season, a second one premiered this April. The first episode itself gives us a nice, refreshing splash of high school fun times and the awkwardness that comes with it. Komi Can’t Communicate Stars Komi Shouko, a girl who’s known for her refined elegance and beauty, but only her seatmate Tadano, knows that she has a serious case of social anxiety. Tadano befriends her and decides to help her achieve the goal of making a hundred friends. As the story progresses, she gets closer to others like Najimi and Yamai. To find out more about the latest episode, scroll down.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 1 Highlights:

Also Read: Love Live!! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

The episode is titled “Winter Arrives”. The episode begins with Najimi asking Komi to make a list of the names of all the friends she’s made so far. She shyly gives the list to Tadano to ask him to write his name. One by one, she asks all her friends to write their names in the list and it increases at a steady pace. A new character called Makoto Katai debuts in this episode, and he has a domineering and strong presence. He claims to be a normal high school student, and he himself is scared to talk to people. He missed the first week because of a cold, and he didn’t have the confidence to turn up late to the semester. He finally finds the courage to come. In fact, he is intimidated by Komi. People hesitate to talk to him, and Tadano becomes the first to extend a hand of friendship and they get along fine. Later, when the girls are hanging out at Nakanaka’s house, Yamai and Nakanaka decide to have to video game match to determine who is more important to Komi. The match is in fact won by Najimi.

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date And Time

Also Read: Paripi Koumei Episode 3 Release Date

The episode will air on 14th April, Thursday, 2022 at 12 AM (JST).

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

Also Read: Healer Girl Episode 3: Release Date

Titles for the various sections of Komi Can’t Communicate season 2 episode 2 offer us hints about its contents. The name Cat Cafe harkens back to Shoko’s affinity for cats, implying that there will be a sweet encounter between her and Tadano in the forthcoming section.

It’s possible that Naruse Shisuto, the class narcissist who, according to the season 2 trailer, is attempting to court her, will be introduced in The Love Game.

Katai will almost certainly return, and in all likelihood, he’ll be a recurring character who appears in the following episode in the hopes of strengthening his relationship with Tadano.

Where to Watch Komi Can’t Communicate?

Also Read: NIA VS YATOGAMI In Date A Live Season 4 Episode 2

The second season will be released on Netflix. It is not yet available on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.