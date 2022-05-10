Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 is all set to be released on 16th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 , And what will happen next?

Komi Can’t Communicate is a Japanese manga series written and represented by Tomohito Oda. This manga has the genre of Coming-of-age, Romantic comedy, and Slice of life. Komi has a serious communication disorder, she is very beautiful but she doesn’t have any friend. Hitohito Tadano who is an average schoolboy sitting beside her wanted to sort out her problem of having no friends and reach her goal of making more than 100 friends.

Previously In Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 35 4

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 was titled “Let’s Uncover The Kenposter! Emergency Meeting Begin.”There was a meeting of the whole class on the topic to find out the killer Kenposters. Komi had seen that player number 1 was the killer. Komi can’t communicate this information to the whole class because of her communication disorder.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 Release Date And Time

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 will be out on the 16th of May, 2022.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 Spoilers

In this chapter of Komi’s Can’t Communicate we will get to see the next round of the players playing. Hirohito Tadano tries to Komi to express something about this topic, but she refused. We will find out what happened to the killer, does Komi will tell everyone or something else will happen. Does Hitohito Tadano make it easy for Komi to make friends and reach her goal? For this, we will have to wait till the release date and the wait will be over on the 16th of May, 2022.

Where To Read Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 355 online?

Komi-san wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 354 Manga can be read Online on Viz which is licensed for the English publications in North America.

