Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Release Date, English Scans And Where To Read Online

KomiSan’s 353rd chapter, titled “The First Victim”, begins with an explanation of the rules of Between Us. In a fifteen-player game, three are said to be impostors. The others were crew members who were supposed to carry out missions around the ship. The first half of the game begins and Tadano sees Komi walking past the cafeteria. Suddenly, all the players noticed that Otori had disappeared.

Soon they learned that someone had sabotaged the game. Oxygen leaked and the game had to be fixed. Tadano went there and repaired the stand. Komi follows a player to another area. But she found that he was killed by the number player 1. The chapter ends with Najimi and player number One person is sitting in the bedroom, waiting to discover Kenposter.