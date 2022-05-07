Search here...
Anime/Manga

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Release Date, English Scans And Where To Read Online

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Release Date
Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Komi Can’t Communicate whose Japanese name is Komi-san wa, Komyushō Desu is one of the best slices of life romance Manga. The Manga has returned, and fans can see some love in the air for Komi and Tadano. Here the fans will find everything they need to know about the Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 with its release date and time.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 353 Highlights

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Release Date

KomiSan’s 353rd chapter, titled “The First Victim”, begins with an explanation of the rules of Between Us. In a fifteen-player game, three are said to be impostors. The others were crew members who were supposed to carry out missions around the ship. The first half of the game begins and Tadano sees Komi walking past the cafeteria. Suddenly, all the players noticed that Otori had disappeared.
Soon they learned that someone had sabotaged the game. Oxygen leaked and the game had to be fixed. Tadano went there and repaired the stand. Komi follows a player to another area. But she found that he was killed by the number player 1. The chapter ends with Najimi and player number One person is sitting in the bedroom, waiting to discover Kenposter.

 

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Expectations:

Komi Can’t Communicate Season 2 Episode 4

KomiSan’s next chapter’s title will be “Let’s Find the Kenposter! emergency meeting Begin.”  As mentioned in the title, the emergency meeting will look at any classmates who share information about who they think Kenposter is. Komi was the one who saw that player number one was the killer. But because Komi has a communication disorder, sharing information may not be easy.

Komi was the only one who saw that Player 1 was the assassin. But since Komi has a communication impairment, spreading the intel might not be simple. This time, we’ll see how she handles the impostor question.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Release Date

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Release Date will be on 08 or 09 May 2022, according to the reports.

Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 Countdown

Countdown

Where to read Komi Can’t Communicate Chapter 354 online?

Komi san wa Komyushou Desu Chapter 354 Manga can be read Online on Viz which is licensed for the English publications in North America. 

