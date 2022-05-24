Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 is all set to be released on 28th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8, And what will happen next?

The popular Seinen anime will be getting a new installment to its fourth season in a few days. Season 4 of Kingdom premiered on 10th April 2022 and six episodes have been aired so far. The backdrop of the anime is the Warring Period of ancient China, and the protagonist is Xin, whose ultimate goal in life is to become the greatest war general in the world.

He trains hard and rises up the ranks, as he experiences hardships, betrayal, and even victory. Read more to find out about the latest episode of Kingdom Season 4.

Previously in Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7:

Also Read: Digimon Ghost Game Episode 28 Release Date

The episode starts with Go Hou Mei releasing three of the seven “fire dragon” generals of the Wei state, namely- Rei Ou, Gai Mou, and Earl Shi. They have been released to fight against the Qin army, which has been giving them a hard time. The Hi Shin army is already engaged in a battle when Gai Mou suddenly arrives and begins to kill the Qin soldiers.

Gai Mou then announces to the entire battlefield that he wanted to fight Xin one-on-one, to which Xin agrees. The pair have a fierce match and when it looks like Xin finally has the upper hand, Gai retreats, along with the rest of his troops because They had captured He Liao Diao. Kyo Kai tries her best to fight against the enemy troops and get He Liao Diao back, but her efforts are in vain. Later in the evening, Xin is shown contemplating the day’s events and he is visibly disheartened. He blames Kyo Kai for He Liao Diao’s kidnapping.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 Release Date and Time:

Also Read: Shadowverse Flame Episode 9 Release Date

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on 28th May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Sundays. In Japan, it will be released at 0:00 on 29nd May, while the other timings are as follows-

IST Zone Timing – 28 May at 8:30 P.M.

EST Zone Timing – 28 May at 11:00 A.M.

PT Zone Timing- 28 May at 8:00 A.M.

KST Zone Timing- 29 May at 12:00 A.M.

BST Zone Timing- 28 May at 4:00 P.M.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 Spoilers:

Also Read: Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 251 Release Date

There are no spoilers out yet, but the episode is titled “Ten’s Existence”. It will possibly revolve around Ten and his contributions to the unit. It will also show us what He Liao Diao’s fate will be, as she has been kidnapped by the enemy state.

Where Can I Watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8?

Also Read: Spy x Family Episode 8 Release Date

You can watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 8 Online from Funimation, the original Japanese dub with English subtitles. we advise fans to watch from the official platforms to support creators. stay in touch with us to get more updates on the same.

Kingdom Season 4 Cast and Crew

Also Read: Blue Box Chapter 55 Release Date

Music: Minako Seki

He Liao

Lei

Xin

Ying

Muta is voiced by Adam Fedyk.

Li Xin is voiced by Masakazu Morita.

Yin Zheng is voiced by Jun Fukuyama.

He Liao Diao is voiced by Rie Kugimiya.

Wang Qi is voiced by Rikiya Koyama.

Bi is voiced by Kôji Yusa.

Cheng Jiao is voiced by Kôki Miyata.

Yang Duan He is voiced by Mie Sonozaki.

Teng is voiced by Akio Kato.

Qiang Lei is voiced by Yôko Hikasa.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.