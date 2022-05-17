Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date And Time, Spoilers & Leaks, Countdown And Read Online

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Fear Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch FearKingdom Season 4 Episode 7, And what will happen next?

The popular Seinen anime will be getting a new installment to its fourth season in a few days. Season 4 of Kingdom premiered on 10th April 2022 and six episodes have been aired so far. The backdrop of the anime is the Warring Period of ancient China, and the protagonist is Xin, whose ultimate goal in life is to become the greatest war general in the world. Read more to find out about the latest episode of Kingdom Season 4.

Previously in Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6

Also Read: Fear The Walking Dead Season 7 Episode 14 Release Date

The episode was titled “A New Strategic Base”. The episode started with Wei ordering his troops to charge at the Qin army. The Qin forces retaliate by letting General Teng fight at the forefront, rendering their plan useless. Teng is very quick to notice something amiss about the Wei forces and realizes that this particular regiment might simply be a trap.

Teng heads back and calls for a strategy meeting. He even brings Xin along. At the meeting, Ouhon proposes the idea of dividing the army into three groups. While the main group charges straight ahead, it will act as bait and distract the enemy from noticing the other two groups that would attack simultaneously from either side, effectively trapping them.

The plan is a high-risk one, but General Teng is determined to use it. Leaders are appointed to each of these groups and Xin is one of them. Meanwhile, the Wei army isn’t slacking off either. They too have a defense strategy in place. Whose plan prevails and whose doesn’t, will be revealed in the next episode.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 Release Date and Timings

Also Read: Ao Ashi Episode 7 Release Date And Time

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 is scheduled to release on 21st May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Sundays. In Japan, it will be released at 0:00 on 22nd May, while the other timings are as follows-

IST Zone Timing – 21 May at 8:30 P.M.

EST Zone Timing – 21 May at 11:00 A.M.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7 Spoilers And Leaks

Also Read: Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 7 Release Date

The next episode is titled “The Call”. There are no spoilers as such. However, speculations about a dramatic showdown between the fire generals and Teng can be made. Xin might also be able to spar with them and create a name for himself.

Where Can I Watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 7?

Also Read: Shikimori Not Just A Cutie Episode 7 Release Date

You can watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Online from Funimation, the original Japanese dub with English subtitles. we advise fans to watch from the official platforms to support creators. stay in touch with us to get more updates on the same.

Kingdom Season 4 Cast and Crew

Also Read: Kingdom Chapter 721 Release Date And Time

Music: Minako Seki

He Liao

Lei

Xin

Ying

Muta is voiced by Adam Fedyk.

Li Xin is voiced by Masakazu Morita.

Yin Zheng is voiced by Jun Fukuyama.

He Liao Diao is voiced by Rie Kugimiya.

Wang Qi is voiced by Rikiya Koyama.

Bi is voiced by Kôji Yusa.

Cheng Jiao is voiced by Kôki Miyata.

Yang Duan He is voiced by Mie Sonozaki.

Teng is voiced by Akio Kato.

Qiang Lei is voiced by Yôko Hikasa.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.