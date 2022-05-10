Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6, And what will happen next?

The story of The Kingdom series is built on the history of the opposing states of China. The series is written and represented by Yosuhisa Hara. The genre of the series are on Animation, Action, Drama and War. An historical, military anime in which we get to know about an orphan. Xin lost his family in the war and now his dream is to become the Great General of the seven opposing states of China. He dreamed of bringing peace and unity in China.

Previously in Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5

Also Read: Ascendance of a Bookworm Season 3 Episode 6 Release Date

Episode 5 of Kingdom Season 4 was titled by Sword and Shield. Shin, Ryo, and the rest of the Hishin Corps were in search of the location where Chengjiao and Rui were hiding. Chengjiao and Kamo are not to be found anywhere. Rui has well-coordinated efforts in bringing reinforcements into Chengjiao and the Hishin Corps’ efforts to save Chengjiao from its present difficulty.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Release Date and Time

Also Read: Black Rock Shooter Dawn Fall Season 1 Episode 7 Release Date

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 will be released on 15 May 2022.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Countdown

Countdown

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Spoilers

Also Read: A Couple of Cuckoos Episode 4 Release Date And Time

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 is titled “TBA.” At this point in time predicting the Kingdom Episode 6 Spoiler is somewhat a taught task at the time. Because episode 5 of Kingdom Season has been recently launched. To know everything in the series viewers has to wait till the release date.

Where Can I Watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6?

Also Read: Trapped in a Dating Sim Episode 7 Release Date

You can watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Online from Funimation, the original Japanese dub with English subtitles. we advise fans to watch from the official platforms to support creators. stay in touch with us to get more updates on the same.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 6 Cast and Crew

Also Read: Eleceed Chapter 193 Release Date

Music: Minako Seki

He Liao

Lei

Xin

Ying

Muta is voiced by Adam Fedyk.

Li Xin is voiced by Masakazu Morita.

Yin Zheng is voiced by Jun Fukuyama.

He Liao Diao is voiced by Rie Kugimiya.

Wang Qi is voiced by Rikiya Koyama.

Bi is voiced by Kôji Yusa.

Cheng Jiao is voiced by Kôki Miyata.

Yang Duan He is voiced by Mie Sonozaki.

Teng is voiced by Akio Kato.

Qiang Lei is voiced by Yôko Hikasa.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc.