Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast And More Updates

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 hits theaters this week and fans can’t wait to see how the story unfolds. The first part of the episode begins with the mission to rescue Chengjiao. After many struggles and disturbances in the mission, it was found that Chengjiao succeeded in the mission. But soon, Qin noticed that something was amiss in their territory. So, what will happen in the Kingdom War story? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest episode.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 4 Highlights:



Previously in Kingdom Season 4 Episode 4 we saw that, Liao Diao had handled similar situations. He is a master of both fencing and hand-to-hand combat. Chengjiao reappeared on the other side of the screen. After being imprisoned for the longest time, he thinks he’s even more devoted to the conflict.

In the end, he could only save Rui from the quest. Chengjiao’s mission was completed at the end of the episode. They tried to get him out of harm’s way.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 Spoilers:

The title of the next episode of Kingdom is “Sword and Shield”. According to speculation, the episode may look at the aftermath of the mission to rescue Chengjiao. The Qin side may not be satisfied with the events that are happening to them. New alliances and new strategies are formed one after another. It just means that Qin is slowly losing his hold on the kingdom. So the next episode will continue with Qin reacting to the events of this mission. For them, it was something that Trieu Vy did not expect. But the most shocking thing in the story is the entrance of Riboku. As one of Zhao’s smartest commanders, dealing with him won’t be easy in Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5.

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 Release Date & Time

Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 is expected to be released on May 7, 2022, at 04:30 PM.. So, its countdown goes with just 14 days.

Where Can I Watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5?

You can watch Kingdom Season 4 Episode 5 Online from Funimation, original Japanese dub with English subtitles. we advice fans to watch from the official platforms to support creators. stay in touch with us to get more updates on the same.

