Kingdom Chapter 721 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Countdown And Read Online

Kingdom Chapter 721 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kingdom Chapter 721 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Kingdom Chapter 721, And what will happen next?

The popular Seinen manga will be getting a new chapter very soon. Kingdom has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump since 2006. It is written and illustrated by Hara Yasuhisa. The manga has the Warring States period of China (around 260 BCE) as its backdrop. Our protagonist Xin, who is an orphan, dreams to become the greatest general under the heavens. However, he and his comrades must face great obstacles and tragedy along their path. As children, Xin and Piao are inseparable friends and share the dream of becoming great war generals.

The train is very hard every day. One day, Piao is summoned by a minister and he is not seen until a long time. One day, Xin finds him on the verge of death and all Piao tells Xin is that he must flee the village as soon as he can. Xin flees, and he shockingly bumps into a Piao lookalike. This young man happens to be Ying Zheng the current King of Qin. Xin learns that Piao served as a body double for Ying Zheng and was mortally wounded in a power struggle for the throne.

Though initially furious at Ying Zheng for causing Piao’s death, Xin decides to seize the opportunity and aids Ying Zheng in ousting his younger half-brother Cheng Jiao and reclaiming the Qin throne. Successful in this endeavor, Xin starts his military life as a Qin soldier and then commander on the battlefields of the warring states of China. He relentlessly pursues his goal of becoming the “Greatest General in the World”.

Previously in Kingdom Chapter 720

Also Read: Record Of Ragnarok Chapter 67 Release Date

The chapter starts with a flashback scene portraying the relationship between Gakurai and Garo. Gakurai was Garo’s mentor and only family. Although Garo was rude and unrefined in the beginning, Gakurai took Garo under his wing to train him. The scene cuts to the present day, picking up where the previous chapter left- Gakurai had been slain on the battlefield by the enemy captain and Garo charges forward with full force to avenge Gakurai. However, Seika’s army still has the upper hand and Riboku observes the battlefield from a distance. He claims that the flying wedge plan has failed, as its “head” is now broken. Mouten Sama is encircled by Seika’s army, but he raises the forward flag to tell his comrades to keep moving forward, rather than coming back to help him. This worries many soldiers, as Mouten was in a real pinch. The last slide shows Mouten being hurled off his horse.

Kingdom Chapter 721 Release Date

Also Read: In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 7 Release Date

The next chapter’s release will be delayed by a week. Therefore, Kingdom Chapter 721 will be released on 29th May 2022. Chapters are usually released weekly, on Sundays. Raw scans are not available yet, but they will be released online 3-4 days before the official chapter release.

Kingdom Chapter 721 Countdown

Countdown

Kingdom Chapter 721 Spoilers

Also Read: Don’t Hurt Me My Healer Episode 7 Release Date

The official spoilers are not out yet, but the next chapter will probably decide the fate of Mouten- whether he has survived the attack or not, and if he hasn’t, what the next plan of action for his army will be.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.