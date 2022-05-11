Kingdom Chapter 720 Release Date And Time, Countdown

Kingdom Chapter 720 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kingdom Chapter 720 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Kingdom Chapter 720, And what will happen next?

The popular Seinen manga will be getting a new chapter very soon. Kingdom has been published in Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump since 2006. It is written and illustrated by Hara Yasuhisa. The manga has the Warring States period of China (around 260 BCE) as its backdrop. Our protagonist Xin, who is an orphan, dreams to become the greatest general under the heavens. However, he and his comrades must face great obstacles and tragedy along their path. As children, Xin and Piao are inseparable friends and share the dream of becoming great war generals.

The train is very hard every day. One day, Piao is summoned by a minister and he is not seen until a long time. One day, Xin finds him on the verge of death and all Piao tells Xin is that he must flee the village as soon as he can. Xin flees, and he shockingly bumps into a Piao lookalike. This young man happens to be Ying Zheng the current King of Qin. Xin learns that Piao served as a body double for Ying Zheng and was mortally wounded in a power struggle for the throne.

Though initially furious at Ying Zheng for causing Piao’s death, Xin decides to seize the opportunity and aids Ying Zheng in ousting his younger half-brother Cheng Jiao and reclaiming the Qin throne. Successful in this endeavor, Xin starts his military life as a Qin soldier and then commander on the battlefields of the warring states of China. He relentlessly pursues his goal of becoming the “Greatest General in the World”.

Previously in Kingdom Chapter 719

The chapter shows the war scene between the two major armies. It is discovered that the Hishin Unit, Gakuka army would be going ahead with the “Flying Wedge” formation. Surprisingly, the Seika army uses the exact same formation in retaliation, which is a rather unconventional and shocking move. It is referred to as the “most humiliating” way to destroy the strategy. Several lives are instantaneously lost as soon as the troops clash. GakuRai is very confident about his position as the lead of the formation, but he is slain. On that note, the chapter ends.

Kingdom Chapter 720 Release Date And Time

The chapter is scheduled to release on Sunday, 15th May 2022.

Kingdom Chapter 720 Spoilers

Although there are no official spoilers for Kingdom Chapter 720 yet, we anticipate that the combat will become more thrilling as the story continues.

Although the assured success of Riboku’s first genius appears to have been disrupted by Ri Shin’s hasty decisions, further volumes will reveal what lies ahead for both forces.

