Kill The Hero Chapter 92 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Kill The Hero is a manga series full of action, adventure, and fantasy created by D-dart. The first chapter was released on February 13, 2018, and till now has gained a lot of popularity and love from the audience. Today, we are going to discuss chapter 91, the Release date of chapter 92, Spoilers, and much more!

“Kill The Hero” revolves around Kim Woo Jin who gets killed by his most trusted friend. However, Woojin gets a chance to start over. This time he decides to take his revenge instead of saving the world from monsters. He is highly skilled and quickly gets noticed among the game plebs while boosting his stats as he masterminds his way closer to the top. But people can not figure out on whose side he’s playing for. He learns how to play and win the game. Now his main motive is to destroy the hero and nobody can stop him from doing that.

Kill The Hero Chapter 92 Release Date:

Chapter 92 of Kill The Hero will be released on March 18, 2022. For the international audience, the release date and time are as follows-

Pacific Time: 9 AM on Saturday

Central Time: 11 AM on Saturday

Eastern Time: 12 noon on Saturday

British Time: 5 PM on Saturday

Kill The Hero Chapter 92 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Kill The Hero.”

Where To Read Kill The Hero Chapter 92?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read the manga from Tapas.io’s official website.

Kill The Hero Chapter 92 Cast:

Woojin Kim

Jinah LEE

Saechan Oh

Sejun Lee

Shinhye Park

Yongwan Park

Eichi Suzuki

Goblin Champion

