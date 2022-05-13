Kengan Omega Chapter 160 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Kengan Omega Chapter 160 is all set to be released on 18th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kengan Omega Chapter 160 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch Kengan Omega Chapter 160, And what will happen next?

Kengan Omega is a sequel to the famous Japanese manga Kengan Ashura, written by Yabako Sandrovich and illustrated by Daromeon. It was serialized on Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday website from April 2012 to August 2018. Kengan Omega began its serialization on Ura Sunday and MangaONE in January 2019. The ‘Kenganverse’ is a very unique universe, where Edo Preriod-styled gladiator fights happen in the present as well (of course, underground).

Rich businessmen or CEOs of large corporates bet their money on these fighters for entertainment, power and fame. Nogi Group’s CEO Hideki Nogi also participates in such events and picks out an excellent fighter off the streets. The fighter, Tokita “Ashura” Ohma, is ruthless and goes all out to take down his opponents. 56-year-old Yamashita Kazuo, who is an employee at Nogi Group, is given the responsibility of overseeing Ashura’s actions. The two develop an unusual bond throughout the series. This game of power is continued into its sequel, Kengan Omega.

The sequel is set 2 years after the events of Kengan Ashura. A young man named Narushima Koga aims to enter the Kengan matches, while also seeking out Tokita Ohma for a mysterious reason. He begins to work under Yamashita Kazuo when he meets Gaoh Ryuki, the spitting image of Ohma. The protagonist of the new series is Kouga.

Previously in Kengan Omega Chapter 158

Tokita Ashura was questioned by the head of a Nogi Organization, whose name was Nogi Hideki, after beating a previous opponent in severe combat. But in contrast to this are Protagonists who compete for millions and billions to be rewarded in Kengan wars to be rich and powerful. In this case, the Kengan Institution’s presidency is given to the winner.

Kengan Omega Chapter 159 Release Date and Time

The chapter is scheduled to release on 25th May 2022 at 6 PM.

Kengan Omega Chapter 159 Countdown

Countdown

Where Can I Read Kengan Omega Chapter 159?

Kengan Omega Chapter 156 official license holder is Comikey, and fans can purchase the individual volumes by visiting their official websites. They can also visit other private websites to stay up to date on the latest chapters.



