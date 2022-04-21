Kengan Omega Chapter 156 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Kengan Omega Chapter 156 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. All the amine lovers are eagerly waiting for the release of Kengan Omega Chapter 156, the wait is about to end soon and if you wish to know when and where it will be released then keep reading!

Kengan Omega Overview:

Kengan Omega was created by Yabako Sandrovich. who created and illustrated the Japanese manga series Kengan Ashura as Daromeon. From April 2012 to August 2018, the puzzle pieces were collected into 27 tankōbon volumes at Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday location. A sequel, Kengan Omega, was released in January 2019. It was made into a one-of-a-kind anime web operation arrangement (ONA). In July 2019, Netflix released its first 12-scene segment. The second 12-scene segment premiered in October 2019.

Since Japan’s Edo period, hunting grounds have existed in various forms around the world. Wealthy organizations and shippers hire these warriors to fight tirelessly in kengan battles, in which the winner takes all. Yamashita Kazuo, a regular Japanese fighter in the Nogi team, gets involved in a road fight between two confusing back lane fights. Tokita “Ashura” Ohma, one of the fighters, was tested by Nogi Group CEO Nogi Hideki to defeat his previous opponent in battle. Ohma is responsible by Kazuo for joining these fields to destroy his enemies. He witnessed the Giant Contractors’ ability to destroy opponents, prompting Hideki to participate in the Kenban Annihilation Tournament. The winner was named president of the Kengan Association, a position of immense power and glory. It is a competition for the most powerful CEOs in Japan. Ohma tests his friendship as he grapples with his confusing past, and he returns to Kazuo trying to deal with Ohma and figure out why he was invited to the contest.

Kengan Omega Chapter 156 Release Date

Kengan Omega is a weekly scheduled manga and the Kengan Omega Chapter 156 will be released on Friday, 27 April 2022. The timings will be different for each region.



Kengan Omega Chapter 156 Spoilers

Currently, We do not have any spoilers regarding kengan omega chapter 156, We will update this section as soon as we get any updates.

Where Can I Read Kengan Omega Chapter 156?

Kengan Omega Chapter 156 official license holder is Comikey, and fans can purchase the individual volumes by visiting their official websites. They can also visit other private websites to stay up to date on the latest chapters.



