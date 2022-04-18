Kengan Omega Chapter 155 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Kengan Omega Chapter 155 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Kengan Omega is a popular Japanese action manga as its a martial arts manga series written by Sandrovich Yabago. And if you are fan of Kengan Omega the keep reading to find out more about what will happen in Kengan Omega Chapter 154 and when it will get released.

Kengan Omega Chapter 155 Release Date And Time

Chapter 155 of this action manga is scheduled to be released on April 20, 2022. You can read Chapter 155 at 6.00 pm on Wednesday. New chapters of Kengan Omega are dropped every Wednesday, so make sure not to miss it out. The raw scan of Chapter 55 is also expected to be released by April 18, 2022.

Kengan Omega Chapter 155 Countdown

Kengan Omega Chapter 155 Spoilers

Xia Ji chases Kazuo Yamashita in Chapter 155 and defeats the Kengan Association. Therefore, it is not an easy task, as we fully understand that the association is prepared for unexpected attacks. Heavenly Wolf Teams A and B are dispatched to address the issue. Himuro, Inaba, and many other Kengan warriors are strategically deployed to prevent accidents.

Akoya Seishu and Gaoh Ryuki also attended. Akoya’s personalized armor has already undergone major changes, demonstrating that it is embracing technological advances. On the other hand, Koga will put into practice what he has learned from Agito Kano. His fist eyes are not his only weapon, and he learns how to win the battle without them. This conflict between the worm and the alliance will worsen for Narushima Koga before things get better. At the time of this writing, neither a live scan nor a spoiler of Kengan Omega Chapter 155 has been released. They will appear a day or two before the official release of the chapter. Stay tuned for the latest information on Tuesday night. We will do our best to keep this section as up-to-date as possible.

Where to read Kengan Omega Chapter 155?



Kengan Omega is serialized in the Ura Sunday magazine in Japan. The North America fans can read Kengan Omega Chapter 155 on Kodansha Comics and Amazon Kindle. the Fans can also read the latest chapter on the official website of ComicKey, at 6.00 pm JST.

Characters of Kengan omega:

Kazuo YAMASHITA. Tags. Adult · Glasses · Salaryman; Koga NARUSHIMA. Tags. Adult · Martial Artist · Muscular; Ryuki GAOH. Tags. Adult · Airhead is the main character or cast of Kengan omega.

