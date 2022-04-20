Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-San Episode 3 Release Date, Spoilers and More

Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-San Episode 3 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Also known as “Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie” is a fun and easy-going romantic comedy anime series. The manga series by the same name was published in 2019 in Kodansha’s Magazine Pocket and immediately won the hearts of the readers. It got its anime adaptation this month itself. The plot is thankfully not like most rom-com anime, where the guy and the girl fall for each other, fumble while trying to ask each other out, go through several misunderstandings, and finally, confess their feelings to each other. This anime has a Horimiya-like vibe, where the main pairing is already a couple and the anime focuses on the dynamic they have as boyfriend and girlfriend.

The plot twist is that Shikimori’s personality has two contrasting elements. She is shy and soft-spoken when unprovoked, but she won’t stop before unleashing her strong, domineering, and rather threatening personality to defend her somewhat unassertive boyfriend, Izumi. She gives off a cool heroine vibe, impressing everyone witnessing her transformation. She is shown to be decent at academics, but exceptional at physical activity, with cat-like reflexes. And obviously, like most anime heroines, she looks gorgeous. The show is a must-watch not only for its refreshing storyline and incidental comedy but also for the deeper, underlying message of Shikimori’s “character change” theme.

The anime subtly tells the audience that the stereotypical mentality about women must change- women can do much, more than just look pretty. And women don’t have to be defined by how they look, their multi-faceted personalities and their talents must be recognized as well. This heavy message is presented with light humor in a very skillful way.

Previously on Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori Episode 2

The episode is called “Wind and Clouds- Ball Sports Tournament” and just as the title suggests, it is about a sports tournament. Izumi being his clumsy self gets hurt and Shikimori tends to him in the infirmary. They have an emotional moment, where Izumi confides in Shikimori about his insecurity to be able to protect her like the conventional boyfriend, showing the society’s pressure to conform to stereotypes. Shikimori simply breaks them by leading her volleyball team to victory while her boyfriend cheers her on.

Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori Episode 3 Release Date

Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori Episode 3 is scheduled to release on the 24th of April.

Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori Episode 3 Countdown:

Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori Episode 3 Spoilers

Fans of Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-San are eagerly anticipating what will happen in the 3rd episode, which will be titled “After Unhappiness, Fine Weather.”

Izumi-Kun is a good friend to Izuminmaru, and she will be his guardian angel (and we already know that Shikimori is lovely, kind, and caring). We’ll see how Izumi-Kunin changes when she’s in a bind, becoming the coolest individual for him.

Where To Watch Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-San?

You can easily watch it on any manga plus online platforms. The latest episode of Shikimori’s Not Just a Cutie is available on Netflix and Crunchyroll, among other prominent subscription services.

Characters Of Kawaii Dake Ja Nai Shikimori-San:

Shikimori: Saori Onishi

Izumi-Kun: Shuichiro Umeda

Tomozaki: Misato Matsuoka

Eight knots: Rina Hidaka

Dog harness show: Nobuhiko Okamoto

Mr. Wolf Valley: Ayaka Fukuhara

