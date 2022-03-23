Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-San Season 3 Episode 12: Release Date, Spoilers And Where to Watch?

The anime/manga series of Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-San Season 3 Episode 12 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-San.

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san 3 Episode 11 Highlights:

The episode starts with Nishikata finding chocolate in his locker on Valentine’s day as he reaches school. He realizes that the chocolates were kept by three first- and second-year students.

He tries to show off and informs Takagi about this. But Takagi shows no interest as she also went to keep chocolates in his locker but returned on seeing other chocolates there. Nishikata doesn’t seem to realize this.

Nishikata get worried for Takagi as she was acting differently. Suddenly, three underclassmen arrived who kept the chocolates in his locker arrived. They revealed that they wanted to give the chocolate to Nishikata’s classmate, Shibasaki.

Later on, Nishikata confronted Takagi about the situation and Takagi accepted that she knew everything and saw the chocolates in his locker which made her jealous. After this, she gave her chocolate to him. The next day, Hamaguchi and Nishikata decide to confess their feelings to the girls they love.

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san 3 Episode 12 Release Date:

Episode 12 of Karakai Jouzu No Takagi San Season 3 will be released on March 26, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san 3 Episode 12 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. But, from the previous episode, we can say that both the leads finally acknowledge their own feelings for each other. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Karakai Jouzu No Takagi San Season 3.”

Where To Watch Karakai Jouzu no Takagi-san 3 Episode 12?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Crunchyroll and Netflix.

