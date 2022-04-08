Captain Narumi Enters The Monster’s Mind In Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 60

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 60 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Kaiju is one of the most famous anime series and fans are showing so much curiosity towards this, are you also in the wonder of its next chapter release date, chapter 59 recap, next chapter spoiler, so you are in the right place as you will get to know all these in this article. So be with this article till the end.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 59 Highlights:

Also Read: Riverdale Season 6 Episode 9 Release Date

In the last chapter, we got to know about the Weapon Number Six, Kaiju, which the warrior intended to wear, was Weapon Number Six. On the other hand, At the end of the chapter, Captain Juugo stated that he would test Reno’s strength to wear the beast. For the same Reno had no idea what he was getting himself into.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 60 Release Date:

Also Read: All American Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date

Finally, the long hiatus is over, and manga aficionados can get their weekly fix. And fans were eagerly waiting for its next chapter after watching chapter 59, so it’s finally decided that Kaiju chapter 60 will be going to release on 14 April 2022, Just a little longer wait.

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 60 Countdown:

Countdown

Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 60 Spoilers:

Also Read: The Girl from Plainville Season 1 Episode 5 Release Date

As fans are waiting for a long to read chapter 60 of Kaiju, they also use to wonder that, what will happen in next? so here are some surprising previews about Kaiju chapter 60, In which Captain Narumi was thought to be the one who would enter the monster’s body and wreak harm when it was originally caught. On other hand, Kaiju will be able to contact the monster’s mind this time and experience what it’s like to be alive. Gonna be surprising!!

Where To Read Kaiju No. 8 Chapter 60?

Also Read: Trapped In A Dating Sim Episode 2 Release Date

It’s an anime/ manga series so viewers can easily watch it on VIZ MEDIA and Shueisha’s Mangaplus. Or on any online platforms on the above-mentioned date.

Characters Of Kaiju No. 8:

Kafka Hibino · Reno Ichikawa · Kikoru Shinomiya · Mina Ashiro · Soushirou Hoshina · Gen Narumi.Iharu , Aoi Kaguragi , Leno, Ikaruga, Pterosaur

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, etc