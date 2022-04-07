Kaguya Sama wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 1 Release Date, Spoilers and About the Anime?

Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 1 release date is officially announced. Read this full article to know the release date, release timing, spoilers, where to watch, and lastly the character list of the Anime series ‘Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic’.

Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 1 Release Date

The release date for episode 1 of the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic will be released on April 09, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be no delay or change in the release date. But if there is any sort of change we will definitely update it on our website.

Read More: One Piece Chapter 1046 Release Date And Spoilers: Luffy Gets A Huge Power Up In Chapter 1046

Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 1 Release Timings

The release timings for episode 1 of the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic will be slightly different in different countries.

Since the release timings depend on the various time zones of the earth, hence it is different for different countries.

Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic Episode 1 Spoilers

The spoilers for Episode 1 of the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic have not yet been released. The usual rule says that all the spoilers get released one day prior to their original release date. Hence right now, we do not have any spoilers to present.

Read More: My Dress Up Darling Chapter 75 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown, And Read Online

Where To Watch The Series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Reading or watching anime or other series from illegal or fake websites will harm your privacy or might charge you high fines.

But since the anime series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic is a very new series, the name of the licensed website has not yet been revealed. But once the first episode gets released, we will be able to know the name of the licensed series.

If not, we can expect to find the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

Read More: My Hero Academia Chapter 350 Release Date And Spoilers

Characters Of The Anime Series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic

The character list of the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic has been listed below:

Kaguya Shinomiya Miko Lino Yu Ishigami Miyuki Shirogane Yu Ishigami Nagisa Shirogane Kobachi Osaragu Ai Hayasaka Tsubame Koyasu Adolphe Pescarolo Erika Kose Kyoke Ootoma Karen Kino Papa Shirogane

Read More: Pokemon 2019 Episode 105 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown, And Watch Online

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions