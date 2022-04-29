Kaguya Sama Love is War: Ultra Romantic Episode 4 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Ultra Romantic Episode 4 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The fan-favorite rom-com anime Kaguya Sama- Love Is War has finally released its third season, two years after the second season came to an end. Viewers loved the first episode of the highly-anticipated series and its second episode is scheduled to release very soon. Kaguya Sama is a story of the lead couple- Shirogane Miyuki and Shinomiya Kaguya, who are President and Vice-President of the reputed Shunchiin Academy.

They are both in love with each other but are too proud to be the first to admit their feelings. The anime plot goes on to show the mind games that they play on each other to make the latter confess their feelings first, which often results in comical situations. The background narration is considered a unique feature, that sets apart Kaguya Sama from other anime of the genre.

The narration makes any comic scene even funnier. The third season is expected to bring more wholesome entertainment, and some fans even hope to see more romantic development between the lead pair. After all, the main characters have entered their senior year of high school. They cannot wait too long for the other to confess, because time is running out. This is sure to spark some more tension. Read on to find out more about the upcoming episode.

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Ultra Romantic Episode 3 Highlights

The episode focuses on the rivalry between Kashiwagi Nagisa and Shijo Maki. The episode opens with a troubled Nagisa approaching Kaguya and Iino, telling them about her concerns regarding how frequently her boyfriend and Shijo have been hanging out, and she suspects that her boyfriend is cheating on her with Shijo. It is discovered that this suspicion was incorrect.

However, Shijo admits that she would love it if he was in love with her rather than with Kashiwagi because she has undeniable feelings for him. The rest of the episode shows the whole friend group go on a group outing and they play games to have fun. Kaguya and Miyuki’s attempts to out-smart each other leads to comical situations.

Kaguya Sama Love is War: Ultra Romantic Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Kaguya sama love is wat: ultra-romantic episode 4 is scheduled to release on 29th April 2022 at 1:00 AM in Japan. On the other hand, fans can also tune in to watch it at 9:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/12:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Where To Watch The Series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic?

But since the anime series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic is a very new series, the name of the licensed website has not yet been revealed. But once the first episode gets released, we will be able to know the name of the licensed series.

If not, we can expect to find the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic on Crunchyroll or Funimation.

Characters Of The Anime Series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic

The character list of the series Kaguya Sama Wa Kokurasetai: Ultra Romantic has been listed below:

Kaguya Shinomiya Miko Lino Yu Ishigami Miyuki Shirogane Yu Ishigami Nagisa Shirogane Kobachi Osaragu

