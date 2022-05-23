Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 is all set to be released on May 27th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265, And what will happen next?

Japеnеsе series rоmаntiс mаngа соmedy. Miyuki Shirоgаne and Kаguyа Shinоmiyа are the main student representatives at рrestigiоus Shusshiin саdemy. No matter how they feel about each other, neither of them is willing to admit it.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 264 Highlights

Miyuki has just three days left before he goes to Stanford. Kaguya, a member of the student council, is struggling with his emotions as he seeks to spend more time with the President alone. Kaguya and Maki Shijo are in a bad relationship this week. Enmity between the two has resurfaced, despite the latter offering to help Kaguya kidnap her family. Kaguya uses every opportunity to brag about her relationship with Maki, who is insecure. None of them won the clash after a heated argument between them.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 Release Date:

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 will be released on May 27, 2022.

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 Countdown:

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 Spoilers:

Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 265 spoiler till now not released yet, but it will be available soon, Follow our website for more information regarding various manga and mind-blowing updates regarding different news and entertainment.

Where To Read Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Chapter 265?

We usually advise our viewers to only read or watch anime from legitimate sources. Fans can easily get it on any manga plus online platforms. However, this chapter will aslo be available on Viz media.

Cast And Crew Of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War:

The character list of the series Kaguya Sama: love is war has been listed below:

Kaguya Shinomiya

Miko Lino

Yu Ishigami

Miyuki Shirogane

Nagisa Shirogane

Kobachi Osaragu

Ai Hayasaka

Tsubame Koyasu

Adolphe Pescarolo

Erika Kose

Kyoke Ootoma

Karen Kino

Papa Shirogane

