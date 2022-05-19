Kaguya Sama Love Is War Chapter 264 Release Date, Spoilers, Raw Scan, Color Page

Kaguya Sama: Love is War Chapter 264 is all set to be released on May 20th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about Kaguya Sama: Love is War Chapter 264 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Kaguya Sama: Love is War Chapter 264, And what will happen next?

Kaguya Sama Love is War is a well-known anime series that is well-liked by fans. It has amassed a sizable following in a short period of time. Are you searching for its next chapter release date? If so, read this post to the end to learn more about it, including next chapter’s spoilers, last episode recap, streaming details, and so on.

Highlights Of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Chapter 263:

Let’s quickly have a review about what happened in the previous chapter with this short summary of the same. Kaguya is the girl among a powerful business dynasty, whereas Miyuki is a quite well in the county, who is a finest pupil in the school. Both of them proved to be assets for the high school.

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Chapter 264 Release Date:

It is decided that, Kaguya Sama: love is war’s chapter 264 will stream on Friday,20 May 2022.

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Chapter 264 Countdown:

Countdown

Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Chapter 264 – Spoilers:

Fans are excited to know what will happen in the coming chapter of this manga series. Let’s see these predictions. President Kaguya thrives throughout all streams. On the other hand, Miyuki will be widely considered one of the best learner throughout the country. It will amazing to know more ahead, so don’t forget to read this chapter.

Where To Read Kaguya Sama: Love Is War Chapter 264?

We usually advise our viewers to only read or watch anime from legitimate sources. Fans can easily get it on any manga plus online platforms. However, this chapter will aslo be available on Viz media.

Cast And Crew Of Kaguya Sama: Love Is War:

The character list of the series Kaguya Sama: love is war has been listed below:

Kaguya Shinomiya

Miko Lino

Yu Ishigami

Miyuki Shirogane

Yu Ishigami

Nagisa Shirogane

Kobachi Osaragu

Ai Hayasaka

Tsubame Koyasu

Adolphe Pescarolo

Erika Kose

Kyoke Ootoma

Karen Kino

Papa Shirogane

