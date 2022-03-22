Kaguya Sama Chapter 257 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

Kaguya Sama Chapter 257 is all set be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Kaguya Sama is a Japanese manga created by Aka Akasaka. The manga is full of romance and comedy which has kept its audience rooted in the manga.

Kaguya Sama Chapter 256 Highlights:

In the previous chapter we saw that Kaguya’s father is safe and Kaguya is unaware of this fact. People are wondering what will be Kaguya’s reaction when she will learn that her father is safe. Gan’an used to be a cunning young man. He didn’t get to see his children and lost his entire business because of his habits. It will be a test for Kaguya if she wants to know why her father left things unattended. Kaguya will try to know more about her father in the upcoming episodes. Arrival of Oko Shinomiya is also expected in the upcoming episodes, making things complcated as he searches for the will. He will not stop until he reach his goal.

Kaguya Sama Chapter 257 Release Date:

Chapter 257 of Kaguya Sama will be released on March 24, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

Kaguya Sama Chapter 257 Countdown:

Kaguya Sama Chapter 257 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “Kaguya Sama.”

Where To Read Kaguya Sama Chapter 257?

We do not recommend you to read any manga from fake platforms. You can read the manga on manga plus and VIZ Media.

Kaguya Sama Chapter 257 Cast:

Kaguya Shinomiya.

Miyuki Shirogane.

Chika Fujiwara.

Yu Ishigami.

Miko Iino.

