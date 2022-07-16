Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 is scheduled to be released on Sunday 18th July 2022. Scroll down to know more about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 release date, spoilers, preview, where can I read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191, and what will happen next?

The original manga was written by Gege Akutami and published by Shueisha, and has 19 volumes, starting from March 5th, 2018 – present. Later it was converted into television series which is directed by Sunghoo Park and produced by four production houses i.e. Hiroaki Matsutani, Makoto Kimura, Toshihiro Maeda, Yoshiaki Takagi, Yuriha Murai, and written by Hiroshi Seko. This supernatural fantasy anime was awarded as the “Anime of The Year” in 2021, 5th Crunchyroll Anime Awards while Ryomen Sukuna won the “Best Antagonist”. Please continue reading for more information.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 190 Highlights:

Also Read: My Dress-Up Darling Chapter 78 Release Date

This chapter begins with the explanation that Kushimo released all of his cursed energy at the same time to create an explosion. However Hakari appeared in front of Kushimo and was knocked out, so he couldn’t control Hakari. Hakari later directed a blast on his arm to prevent Kushimo from using his domain expansion again, but Hakari said he protected him with infinite cursed energy at expense of his left arm. When Hakari asks Kusimo about not using his cursed energy for the second time, he is told that it can only be used once; Kushimo has been saving it for Sukuna. Hakari demands Kushimo’s 100 points and persuades him to assist them in exchange for the opportunity to fight Sukuna later.

Panda who has somehow healed himself by transferring his core into a smaller version of his old body is then encountered by the two. Hakari forces Panda to force Kushimo to fight against Sukuna later. In the mean time they were interrupted by Momo Nishimiya who informs them about the new rules :

Transferring points between players in order to accumulate points avoids the removal of the curse energy. Allow active players to swap places with a non-player, who becomes a player in exchange for 100 points. Allow colonies to communicate with one another. Allow colonists to enter and exit colonies.

Nishimiya states that rule no.3 can be delayed for while to help Ui Ui and Maki’s participation.

On November 14, two days after the incident at Tokyo No.2 colony, chapter 190 shifts to Sakurajima Colony. Maki is seen passing through a slew of curses. She is wielding Mai, the sword her sister abandoned. Noritoshi Kamo soon joins her, revealing the he has been cast aside due to someone else inheriting the Kamo clan.

Noritoshi instructs Mai to locate Ui Ui and to jump to another colony to help the sorcerers there. However, both students were quickly made aware of the presence of a bug-like curse in the air above their colony.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 Release Date:

Also Read: Tokyo Revengers Chapter 258 English Scans

According to the recent data and previous uploading, dates reveal that chapter 191 is going to air on 18th July 2022. So stay tuned for the next chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 Countdown:

Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 Spoilers:

Also Read: Swordmaster’s Youngest Son Chapter 22 Release Date

There are no official spoilers released for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 till now, but according to the conceptual revolutions, we will see that the chapter will focus on an unidentified curse in the form of the Culling game. The upcoming chapter will showcase more about the curse .

Read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 191 Online:

Also Read: Build Divide: Code White Episode 8 Release Date

viewers can watch it on any online site where manga series are often streamed, or on VIZ MEDIA’s web platform on the above-mentioned date and hour. Or you can also watch this chapter on any manga plus online platforms.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.