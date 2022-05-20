Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Release Date, Raw Scans, Colour Pages, Countdown And More

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 is all set to be released on 22nd May 2022? Scroll down to know more about When is Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186, And what will happen next?

Jujutsu Kaisen is a coming-of-age Shonen anime that has gained massive popularity in the last few months. The reason is its gripping and innovative plot, well-written characters, and beautiful art style. The manga also got its own 24-episode-long anime adaptation, which was a big hit. Our protagonist is Yuuji Itadori, who has the ability to use and channel “cursed energy” (energy generated from negative human emotions).

This is a rare gift and the few people who have it become “Jujutsu Sorcerers”. It is a life-threatening job that entails killing cursed spirits that thrive on accumulated cursed energy. The plot is about the journey of Yuuji and his friends towards making the world a better and safer place, killing one cursed spirit at a time. Read on to find out more about the release of the latest chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Highlights:

According to his granddad’s remarks, these two notions seem to have emerged from his father’s failures. Yuji interprets the messages as a solitary declaration following his granddad’s death: each person has “a perfect end.”

He smothers her and shoves the problem back onto Takeo’s shoulders. Megumi Fushiguro defies him and enlightens him about his school’s innovative touch with a high-grade abhorred enchantment spell.

In the third season, we learn that in 1750, a French priest named Father Knapp discovered an ancient evil hidden within the Church’s crypts. To protect his flock, he constructed a barrier of bones around the entire campus to keep Curses at bay. Curses are beings produced by negative emotions and fortified with black magic or comparative charms. Yuji, unable to overcome the Curses inferred from a lack of otherworldly power, clasps his finger and protects Megumi and her friends.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Release Date and Time

The chapter is scheduled to release on 20th May 2022. New Chapters are released weekly, on Fridays. The release timings are as follows-

Philippine Time: 11.00 pm

India Time: 8.30 pm

British Time: 3.00 pm

European Time: 4.00 pm

Pacific Time: 7.00 am

Eastern Time: 10.00 am

Central Time: 9.00 am

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186 Spoilers

Spoilers will be circulated on sites like Reddit and 4chan. The chapter will show the continuation of the fight between Charles and Hakari. Charles’s ability to see a few split-seconds of the future may help him anticipate Hakari’s moves and dodge them easily. This is bound to give Hakari a tough time in the fight. Charles will also use his domain extension more, making things even more troublesome for Hakari. However, Charles’s attacking power and combat experience doesn’t match up to Hakari’s and thus, Hakari might still make the upper hand in the duel.

Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 186?

viewers can watch it on any online site where manga series are often streamed, or on VIZ MEDIA’s web platform on the above-mentioned date and hour. Or you can also watch this chapter on any manga plus online platforms.

Cast And Crew Of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Jujustu Kaisen.

Nobara Kugisaki.

Maki Zenin.

Panda.

Yuta Okkotsu.

Kiyotaka Ijichi.

Shoko Ieiri.

Akari Nitta .

