Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And More

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Jujutsu Kaisen became the second-most talked about TV Show of 2021, surpassing Squid Game. That itself says a lot about how well this Shonen anime was received by the audience. While the anime finished season 1 and waiting for a second one, the manga continues and chapter 181 is scheduled to release very soon. Jujutsu Kaisen is set in an alternate universe where all living beings give off cursed energy, that in turn transformed into cursed spirits if a lot of it accumulates.

Cursed spirits simply want to end the human race. Among the normal people, exist some supernatural humans, who can control this negative energy and use it to fight cursed spirits. Such people are called Jujutsu sorcerers. The protagonist, Itadori Yuuji, is one of them, and together with his friends Fushiguro, Nobara, Maki, Inumaki, and Panda, they train at Jujutsu tech High School to fight evil. Itadori even makes a deal with a powerful, evil sorcerer called Sukuna, where Itadori would let Sukuna temporarily use his body to sustain himself while in return, he granted his power to Itadori when required.

This proves to be a double-edged sword throughout the series. One of the main antagonists is Mahito, who is a cursed spirit with the dangerous ability to toy with the properties of souls. Crunchyroll declared it the number 1 anime of 2021 for its engaging storyline with the right amount of comedy. Read on to know more about the release of the new chapter.

Previously on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182

The chapter was titled “Tokyo No.2 Colony, Part 1”. The episode opens with a dramatic display of the CT-G Battlestaff, which is giant G Pen. Charles uses this to channel his cursed energy. Being the mangaka that he is, he explains his ideologies to Hakari using manga references. He explains that his profession allows him to create multiple dimensions and universes in his mind, which he can bend according to his will. Unlike in reality, he would have control of all the elements of such an imaginary dimension. He even uses Hoshino Katsura’s quote, who is the mangaka of D.Gray Man.

During the fight, it is also revealed that Charles can see a second or two into the future like the way we see the next manga panel from the corner of our eyes. Hakari ridicules Charles’s opinion, saying “ The type of otaku that you are, even when provoked lightly, attacks other people just for the sack of quarreling. That’s why you’ll break” .

Hakari then finally unleashes his domain expansion.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Release Date

Jujutsu kaisen chapter 183 is scheduled to release on Friday, 29th April 2022.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Countdown:

Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Spoilers:

At this time, no spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 have emerged. Because the chapter is continuing as normal, plot details will be provided on social media platforms like Twitter ahead of time, as they always are.

Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183?

viewers can watch it on any online site where manga series are often streamed, or on VIZ MEDIA’s web platform on the above-mentioned date and hour. Or you can also watch this chapter on any manga plus online platforms.

Cast And Crew Of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Jujustu Kaisen.

Nobara Kugisaki.

Maki Zenin.

Panda.

Yuta Okkotsu.

Kiyotaka Ijichi.

Shoko Ieiri.

Akari Nitta .

