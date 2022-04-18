Koruda Assassinates Saito In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183

Scroll down to find out when Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 will be released. Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written by Gege Akutami. If you are one of these fans, here you will find all the latest information on Jujutsu Kaisen, including its last chapter recap, where to watch it, a preview of the next chapter, and the most important chapter 183 release date, so stay tuned.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 182 Highlights:

If you have missed reading the last chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, just quickly have a review of the same by reading this short summary of chapter 182. In this chapter we got know that, together in a fierce jujutsu duel, Ryoma gets to bring the upper hand and defeat Musashi. Takuma and Ryoichi, on the other hand, fight against each other while. The story after this to be continued in the coming chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Release Date:

According to some sources we got to know that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 is going to release on the 24th of April 2022, Hence viewers have to wait a little longer to watch this chapter. But to know what will happen in next, just scroll down and read its spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183 Spoilers:

In the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen, we will see Takagi and his squad were aware that Korouda was planning to murder Saito and went to his aid. However, Koruda had already arrived and was preparing to assassinate Saito.

Where To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 183?

viewers can watch it on any online site where manga series are often streamed, or on VIZ MEDIA’s web platform on the above-mentioned date and hour. Or you can also watch this chapter on any manga plus online platforms.

Cast And Crew Of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Jujustu Kaisen.

Nobara Kugisaki.

Maki Zenin.

Panda.

Yuta Okkotsu.

Kiyotaka Ijichi.

Shoko Ieiri.

Akari Nitta .

