Hakari’s Fight with Kashimo In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Jujutsu Kaisen became the second-most talked about TV Show of 2021, surpassing Squid Game. That itself says a lot about how well this Shonen anime was received by the audience. While the anime finished season 1 and waiting for a second one, the manga continues and chapter 181 is scheduled to release very soon. Jujutsu Kaisen is set in an alternate universe where all living beings give off cursed energy, that in turn transformed into cursed spirits if a lot of it accumulates.

Cursed spirits simply want to end the human race. Among the normal people, exist some supernatural humans, who can control this negative energy and use it to fight cursed spirits. Such people are called Jujutsu sorcerers. The protagonist, Itadori Yuuji, is one of them, and together with his friends Fushiguro, Nobara, Maki, Inumaki, and Panda, they train at Jujutsu tech High School to fight evil. Itadori even makes a deal with a powerful, evil sorcerer called Sukuna, where Itadori would let Sukuna temporarily use his body to sustain himself while in return, he granted his power to Itadori when required. This proves to be a double-edged sword throughout the series. One of the main antagonists is Mahito, who is a cursed spirit with the dangerous ability to toy with the properties of souls. Crunchyroll declared it the number 1 anime of 2021 for its engaging storyline with the right amount of comedy. Read on to know more about the release of the new chapter.

Previously on Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180

The chapter is titled Sendai Colony Part 7, and it’s the final part of the Sendai Colony Arc. It reveals that Yuuta is capable of concentrating a high amount of cursed energy in one focused shot even when Rika is fully manifested. Ishigori’s will riles up Yuuta, and he waits for Ishigori to face him fair and square.

Yuuta uses Uro’s technique to deflect the Granite Blast and turns it back on Ishigori, who is ultimately defeated. Ishigori thanks Yuuta for a satisfying fight after a long time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Release Date

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 is scheduled to release on 17th April at the following time-

Pacific Daylight Time- 8 AM

Central Daylight Time- 10AM

Indian Standard Time- 8:30 PM

Australian Central Daylight Time- 1:30 AM, April 18

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Spoilers

Given that the Transfer of Points regulation has not been announced, it’s difficult to determine when the Sendai Colony story arc will conclude. It also raises the issue of whether a rule employed in one colony is applicable in another.

In any case, whether or not the restriction has been implemented previously, Ishigori will transfer his points to Yuta as a sign of good sportsmanship.

According to Ishigori, Yuta needs Rika’s ability if he is going to utilize Uro’s method. This might indicate that the following are true:

Inumaki’s technique must be used on the user (this is debunked by Yuta’s use of Inumaki’s technique).

Increasing the user’s wisdom or capacity to perceive or understand things -> Increasing a person’s intellect

Being in possession of a body part or instrument that is crucial to the user of the Cursed Technique, such as Uro’s arm and perhaps Dhruv’s hair, Yuta being in control of a vital limb.

Whatever the case, I hope chapter 181 of Jujutsu Kaisen provides readers with a thorough explanation. If she is still alive, Uro will most likely surrender.

With the Sendai Colony Arc coming to a close, attention may shift back to Yuji, who was previously seen searching for Megumi, who was last seen unconscious and at the mercy of Hana Kurusu.

In addition, the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 181 may focus on Hakari and Panda’s fight with Kashimo. Maki’s situation is also unresolved, and it remains to be seen how she will influence the Culling Game.

Sukuna might feature in his true form somewhere in the chapter. A new character might also be introduced.

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read jujutsu kaisen on Viz.

