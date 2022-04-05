Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Spoilers, Release Date, Countdown And Read Online

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will be released soon. Read this full article to know the release date, release timing, spoilers, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the series ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’.

Previously On Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180

Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the previous chapter.

Chapter 180 was filled with a lot of action scenes. Not just action scenes, but a lot of confusion was invited in the last situation. Firstly we saw how Ryu and Uro made a plan to take the help of Yuta and then leave her. On the other hand, in the previous episode, the whole scene gets interrupted by interference which makes the scene more messed up. Lastly, the most strongest and efficient players of the Sendai Colony pull out three-domain expansions altogether.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Release Date

The release date for chapter 181 for the series Jujutsu Kaisen has been scheduled on April 18, 2022. The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the release date. But if there is any news of rescheduling, we will definitely update it on our website.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Release Timing

The release date for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 will be the same for everyone. But the release timing will slightly be different as the release timings depend on the earth’s time zones. Since the world has different time zones, the release timings will be slightly different.

The release timings have been listed below:

Pacific Time: 9 AM

Central Time: 11 AM

Eastern Time: Noon

British Time: 5 PM

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 181 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 181 of the series Jujutsu Kaisen have not yet been released. The usual rule says that all the spoilers get released one day prior to their original release date. Hence right now we do not have any sort of spoilers to present in front of you all. Once the spoilers get released, we will definitely update it on our website.

Where To Read The Anime Series Jujutsu Kaisen?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to read the animated series “Jujutsu Kaisen” on VIZ Media. But to watch this series, you need an active paid membership.

