Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Read Online

The famous Anime series Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, release time, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and the recap of the previous chapter of the series “ Jujutsu Kaisen ”.

Previously In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179

Before reading the upcoming chapter, let’s see what happened in the previous chapter.

Chapter 179 was all about super action scenes. In the previous chapter, we read about the war between Yuta, Ryu, and Takako. All three wanted to capture the Sendai region and that’s why all three started their own sort of war. While the three were using their most powerful weapons, Rika enters the war field and changes the whole scenario.

On the other hand, Kurourishi returns in a very new personality and character, after he was murdered by Yuta in the previous chapters. When all the three were fighting their own wars, using their most powerful powers, Rika gets badly injured. At the Takako is kicked out of the battle and this ends chapter 179.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Release Date

Chapter 180 of the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen will be released on April 4, 2022.

The release date has been officially announced and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the official release date. But if there is any news of rescheduling the release date, we will definitely update it on our website.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Countdown

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Release Timing

The release timing for chapter 180 of the series Jujutsu Kaisen will be different for different countries. Since the Earth has various time zones, the release timing slightly differs from country to country. The release timing list has been updated below:

Eastern Time: 10 AM

Central Time : 4 PM

British Time: 5 PM

Pacific Time: 9.30 PM

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 180 Spoilers

The spoilers for chapter 180 of the anime series Jujutsu Kaisen have not yet been released. The usual rule says that all the spoilers get released one day prior to its original release date. Hence right now we have no spoiler to present in front of you.

Where To Read The Anime Series Jujutsu Kaisen?

We always suggest our readers only read or watch any web series or anime-only from legal and real websites. Hence we will highly recommend you to watch the animated series "Jujutsu Kaisen" only on Viz Media.

Viz Media is a legal and safe site and can be used around the whole world. Also to get access, you will definitely need a paid membership to the website.

