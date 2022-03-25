Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 Release Date And Spoilers: Ryu Overtaken In Terms Of Speed – CR News

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. Jujutsu Kaisen is a Japanese manga series written by Gege Akutami, Fans are showing lots of love and curiosity towards this series, If you are also one of these fans, here you will get all the updates of Jujutsu kaisen like its last episode/chapter recap, where to watch it, next chapter preview and the most important (chapter 179) release date, so stay tuned.

Jujutsu kaisen Chapter 178 Highlights:

In the last chapter Ryu attacks Yuta, but Rika intervenes and successfully blocks the attack. The strike, however, continues to damage it, so he strikes Ryu and sends him flying. His depletion of energy begins to take its toll on his body, as he begins to lose his equilibrium while dealing with both opponents. On the other hand, Yuta summons Rika in order for the two of them to work together to defeat Takako and Ryu.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 Release Date:

As per the latest updates from various sources, It’s going to release this Sunday, 27th March 2022, at 11:00 am ET Eastern time, 8:30 PM Indian time and 10 AM CT central time Jujutsu Kaisen is a manga series that streams on Sunday every week.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 179 Prediction/Spoilers:

In the upcoming chapter, we will watch that In the final panel of Yuta, Takako, and Ryu, they all used their cursed skill at the same time, and this attack would most likely determine the battle’s result and victor. Ryu has a great offensive game, but he may be overtaken in terms of speed. So, at this point, no one has an advantage.It’s going to be entertaining to watch the next chapter of Jujutsu Kaisen for all the manga series lovers.

Where To Read Jujutsu Kaisen?

It’s not very complex to find this question’s answer as viewers can easily watch it on any online platform where manga series usually streams or you can watch it on VIZ MEDIA online platform on the above-mentioned date and time.

Jujutsu Kaisen Characters:

