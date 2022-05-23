Iruma Kun Chapter 253 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Iruma Kun Chapter 253 is all set to be released on 27th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Iruma Kun Chapter 253 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can read Iruma Kun Chapter 253, And what will happen next?

Welcome to Demon School Iruma Kun is a popular Japanese manga series illustrated by Nishi Osamu. Iruma Kun falls under the refreshing genre of fantasy comedy. The protagonist is Iruma Suzuki. He is a human being but his parents sold him to a Demon named Sullivan.

He adopts Iruma as his grandson and admits him to the Babyls’ schools. But this school is for demons and Iruma is a human. So, here the challenge for Iruma is to adapt to the situation without revealing his original identity.

The manga also got its very own anime adaptation in 2019. Read on to find out what more this excellent shonen manga has for you, in its latest chapter.

Previously in Iruma Kun Chapter 252:

By now, 5 teams are left. Gargoyle and Guard Dog go next. The strongest teachers are being pitted against students, and the audience is enjoying watching the students lose miserably. The next team has a smart second year and two first years. To protect the first years, the second year locks them up in an impenetrable safe and faces the teacher himself. He is matched with the torture arts teacher. It is revealed that the safe is a fake and that it can be easily broken. However, he has a trump card which he would reveal in the next chapter.

Iruma Kun Chapter 253 Release Date:

Welcome To Demon School Iruma Kun chapter 252 is scheduled to release on 27th May 2022. The chapters are released weekly, on Fridays. Raw scans will be circulated on the internet 2-3 days before the official release of the chapter. Fans eagerly wait for chapter number 253.

Iruma Kun Chapter 253 Countdown:

Countdown

Iruma Kun Chapter 253 Spoilers:

Just like the raw scans, spoilers will be available 2-3 days before the official release date of the chapter. One can find them on internet communities like Reddit and 4chan.