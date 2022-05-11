In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 Release Date And Time, Countdown

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 is all set to be released on 15th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6, And what will happen next?

‘In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki’ is a comedy manga series. It is written and illustrated by Sōichirō Yamamoto. Its anime television series adaptation by CloverWorks premiered in April 2022 of which episode 6 is next in line to be released.

Previously In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 5

Fans are becoming more and more curious about the upcoming episode with each passing day after seeing the previous one. If you are wondering what happened in the last episode, you have certainly reached the right place. In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 5 was titled as ‘Independence and Indulgence’ and ‘Fight over Some Fruit’. It was released on May 8, 2022. The episode centred on why Tsubaki and Hinagiku disagree about the matter, and how they settled it with a cuteness competition between Tsubaki and Hinagiku.

In the meantime, Asagao led Team Dog to the secret grove of fruit trees, but Hinagiku, Kibushi, and Oniyuri of Team Horse munched down the fruit regardless of being named on them. In addition to this, Asagao and Sazanka were put under a spell with the motive to vote for Hinagiku.

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 Release Date And Time:

Well, we have got some big news for ya! Are you ready? ’In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki’ Episode 6 is all set to premiere on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Its release time is at 12AM JST. Fans can watch the show online on Netflix or Crunchyroll.

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 Countdown:

In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 Spoilers:

So far, all we know is that the title of the episode is “The Transfer Student” and “Shy Around Strangers”. No other information related to the same has managed to surface online.

Watch In the Heart of Kunoichi Tsubaki Episode 6 Online

We do not recommend you to watch any show on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Netflix.

