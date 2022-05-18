I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8 Release Date And Time: Tokyo, 2060 A.D.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8 is all set to be released on May 24th, 2022. Scroll down to know more about I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can watch I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8, And what will happen next?

Are you also a fan of Japanese animes based on fantasy just as much as I am! Well then, ‘I’m Quitting Heroing: Next Gig Is at the Demon Queen’s Castle’ is the perfect match for you and me both. Originally, a manga series, it was written by Quantum and illustrated by Hana Amano. Its animated adaptation is done by EMT Squared which premiered on April 5, 2022. Let us look at what episode 8 of this fantasy tale has to offer to its fans.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 7 Highlights:

Also Read: Kung Fu Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date

Released on May 17, 2022; this episode was titled as ‘A Good Warrior Isn’t Always A Good Boss’. Leo just could not seem to find out why his soldiers were losing every battle until Julietta Edvard offers him helping hand. The former came to the conclusion that while that Edvard is a naturally-gifted warrior, his other soldiers are not. In order to win battles again, he had to train him better this time. Eventually, eh began to train his soldiers to the extent that they would all pass out. Leo promised Julietta and Echidna that he will surely help Edvard out.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8 Release Date And Time:

Also Read: Summer Time Rendering Episode 7 ⇒ Release Date

According to various news media houses, the release date for ‘I’m Quitting Heroing’ Episode 8 is scheduled for May 24. 2022. You can watch the show on Netflix after it has been officially aired on its channel at 10:30 PM as per Japanese Standard Time.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8 Countdown:

Countdown

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 8 Spoilers:

Also Read: My Liberation Notes Episode 13 Release Date

The latest episode of ‘I’m Quitting Heroing’ is named ‘Tokyo, 2060 A.D.’. Even though only this much information has surfaced off the net so far, we expect its spoilers or a short preview of the same to drop soon for its anticipated fans.

Where To Watch Episode 7 of I’m Quitting Heroing Anime?

Also Read: Build Divide Code White Episode 7 Release Date

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can stream Episode 6 of I’m Quitting Heroing anime for free on Ani – One Asia youtube channel.

For More Follow Conceptual Revolutions and for more content related to Anime/Manga, News, Web-Series, Health, And On Google News.