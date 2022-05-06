I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 6 Release Date & Spoilers: Why Leo Joined The Demon Army?

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 6 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. “I’m Quitting Heroing” was a fantasy light novel series written by Quantum and illustrated by Hana Amano. It was originally published in Kadokawa’s Kakuyomu. In April 2022, an anime adaptation of the light novel premiered, and immediately garnered the interest of audiences across the world. The anime is produced by EMT Squared. The plot is a rather unusual one.

The queen of the demon world Echidna wants to obtain the philosopher’s stone to revive the Demon World, which is currently nothing more than a polluted wasteland. Echidna has four loyal allies-cum-subordinates- Steina, the Sorcerer General, Lili, the Beast General, Melness, the Shadowless General, and Edward, the Dragon General. The protagonist of the story is Leo Demonheart, who is the strongest “hero” in this particular universe.

He is the savior of mankind, who defeats Echidna and her Elite Four. It is no surprise that Echidna is led to harbor bitter feelings toward him. The tables turn and Leo suddenly doesn’t want to be a hero anymore. Humans fear his immense power and antagonize him. The king banishes him, and thus, Leo decides to become Echidna’s ally. His proposal is immediately shot down by Echidna (understandably so), and he resorts to adopting a new alias- Onyx, the Black Knight, to secretly become her ally. Read on the find out the latest developments in the anime.

Previously On I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 5

The episode is centered around Mernes and his lack of confidence when it comes to making conversation, especially with humans. He is required to select people for the army, and he feels extremely nervous about it. Leo helps him out and tells him that Leo was also pretty bad at making conversation when he had just begun to become a hero. Leo tells Mernes that he would only learn through practice, and takes him to a food hall to teach Mernes the basics of conversation. Meanwhile, Echidna deals with Edward, who has tried to kill himself.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 6 Release Date

The episode is scheduled to release on Tuesday, 10th May 2022.

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 6 Countdown

Countdown

I’m Quitting Heroing Episode 6 Spoilers

“The hero shares his tale of burden” is the title of episode 6 in I’m Quitting Heroing. It implies that Leo will delve into his history and discuss it with Melnes. There may be events connected to his power that he can describe.

What about how Leo obtained his abilities? Is Leo, in fact, a human or a demon? And what will be Leo’s real motivation for joining the Demon army, and what honest answer will he give to Melnes? Let’s have a look at the next episode of I’m Quitting Heroing anime.

Where to watch Episode 6 of I’m Quitting Heroing anime?

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can stream Episode 6 of I’m Quitting Heroing anime for free on Ani – One Asia youtube channel.

