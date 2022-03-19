How Old Is Goku In Dragon Ball Z, Super And GT? – CR News

How Old Is Goku In Dragon Ball Z is one of the most searched queries nowadays, Worry not, Read the article below and et to know everything, Goku is the protagonist of the Dragon Ball franchise, as well as its most famous figure.

We first meet Goku as a boy when he crashes to Earth after fleeing from planet Vegeta before it was destroyed. When he arrives, Bulma, a teenager looking for the Dragon Balls, comes upon him.

Dragon Ball Z and Super Goku are one of the most accomplished fighters in the universe, with his Saiyan abilities aiding him in defeating a variety of adversaries throughout the series.

One thing that isn’t mentioned? Goku’s age. We all know that when Bulma found Goku, he was aged 11, but with the time skips and odd time-traveling adventures in the series, it’s difficult to keep track of what Goku’s current age is.

Goku’s Age in Dragon Ball?

When we first encounter Goku in Dragon Ball, he is 11 years old. We see Goku age to 12 and compete in the 21st World Martial Art Tournament before taking a three-year break until the 22nd edition of the tournament.

The three-year intervals between each tournament, according to the legend, imply that Goku participates in the 23rd tournament, defeating Piccolo and marrying Chi-Chi when he is 18 years old.

Goku’s Age in Dragon Ball Z?

In Dragon Ball Z, Goku’s son Gohan is five years old, having skipped ahead of the previous film. During the Saiyan Saga, in which Goku sacrifices his life to enable Picollo to kill Raditz, he dies as a 23-year-old man.

However, it’s not so simple when it comes to the timeline. While he is resurrected a year later, he is resurrected and would be chronologically 24 years old, yet his body does not change.

After the conclusion of the Frieza Saga, Goku spends three years training with Vegeta, Gohan, and the other Z Fighters before the arrival of the Androids. Gohan and Goku go into the Hyperbolic Time Chamber in order to prepare for the Cell Games.

The anime has fixed this by stating that they are inside training for a year, therefore their bodies age one year faster, yet chronologically nothing has passed meaning that Goku’s age matches up to 27 years old.

After Goku sacrifices himself during the fight against Cell, he remains dead for seven years, until Elder Kai resurrects him to combat Earth’s newest danger, Majin Buu. With respect to the timestream, Goku should be 34 years old chronologically. However, his body will remain 27 years old, despite his apparent death.

After vanquishing Buu, Dragon Ball Z takes a ten-year time leap in the epilogue. Goku’s chronological age at the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z is 44, despite the fact that his body appears to be 37 years old.

Goku’s Age in Dragon Ball Super?

Dragon Ball Super takes place a decade after the defeat of Majin Buu and is set in between the series’ closing epilogue and its first opening epilogue.

According to the Dragon Ball Super manga, it is now four years after Goku’s adventure with Jiren in Hell has ended. This places the current timeline at approximately four years into the narrative, placing Goku at about 38 years old chronologically but in his 31-year-old physical body.

To date, the Dragon Ball Super: Broly series and sequel movie have covered a little more than a year, meaning that Goku’s chronological age is now 39 but his actual age is 32.

Goku’s Age in Dragon Ball GT?

While it isn’t strictly canonical, Dragon Ball GT was published before Super and exists on its own timeline, occurring five years after the conclusion of Dragon Ball Z.

Goku is chronologically 49 years old in his 42-year-old body at the beginning of the series. However, due to Pilaf’s unintentional use of the Dragon Balls, he soon reverted into his 11-year-old form.

For the remainder of the series, Goku remains in this body, ending it as a 51-year-old man with a 13-year-old body. Fortunately, he regains his original form in the series epilogue after merging with the Eternal Dragon. However, this takes place a century into the future, so while Goku may appear to be in his physical prime, he is actually a 151-year-old man.

