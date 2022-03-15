How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date, Spoilers, Countdown And Watch Online

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11 is all set to be released on the following date, Scroll down to know more. The How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom Part 2 publication date was January 8, 2022, during the Winter 2022 anime season. In total, there were 13 episodes in Part 2, which began with Episode 14.

By the way, please note that Realist Hero Part 2 was a split-cour anime series, which is when a single season takes a break before continuing.

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 10 Highlights:

The episode started with the invasion of the kingdom. Souma intelligence and strength is showcased in this episode. Souma has to fight with Duke Carmine who commands 40,000 men and on the other side he has only 10,000. In addition to this, he also needs to face the Red Dragon and the air force. He uses a fortress to hold up Duke Carmine’s forces instead of fighting simultaneously on the three fronts, and the attack goes toward the air-force. The viewers were not happy with the animation however, they loved the storyline of the last episode.

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11 Release Date:

The episode 11 of How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 will be released on March 20, 2022. For the international audience, the episode will be available on the following date and times:

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM PT

Central Time: 10:00 AM CT

Eastern Time: 11:00 PM EST

British Time: 4:00 PM BST

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11 Countdown:

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers available at the moment. All the raw scans and spoilers are released just 2-3 days prior to the official release. Therefore, we can expect the raw scans to release soon. Stay connected to the page to get the latest update on “How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom.”

Where To Watch How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11?

We do not recommend you to watch any show from fake platforms. You can watch the show on Crunchyroll and Muse Asia.

How A Realist Hero Rebuilt The Kingdom Season 2 Episode 11 Cast:

