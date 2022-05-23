Healer Girl Episode 9 Release Date And Time, Spoilers, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Healer Girl Episode 9 is all set to be released on 30th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Healer Girl Episode 9 release date, Spoilers, Preview, Where I can watch Healer Girl Episode 9, And what will happen next?

Healer Girl is an anime that premiered this season, and it is gaining a fanbase very fast. It’s one of those rare series whose anime premiered before the manga. It comes under the Seinen demographic. It has a major musical theme to it, which appeals to a lot of viewers. It is a happy-go-lucky anime. It is recommendable as a break, especially if one is exhausted from watching too many intense Shonen anime. It revolves around girls who train at an institute to learn how to heal illnesses with their song, which has supernatural powers. Scroll down to read more about the release of its latest episode.

Previously in Healer Girl Episode 9:

The episode shows the school festival in detail. Even a cat-inspired maid cafe is put up by the Kana’s class. They lie about the puffs and tea being handmade, but the girls hear the packaging being opened. The girls decide to put up a performance with Dr. Karasuma singing. However, she turns down the offer and Kana is appointed lead vocalist. Although Kana is very nervous at first, they put up a wonderful performance that wins the hearts of the audience.

Healer Girl Episode 9 Release Date and Time

The episode is scheduled to release on 30th May 2022. Episodes are released weekly, on Mondays. The episode will air at 23:00 JST, but here are the release timings for other time zones-

British Summer Time: Mon, 30 May 2022 03:00

Pacific Daylight Time: Sun, 29 May 2022 19:00

Eastern Daylight Time: Sun, 29 May 2022 22:00

Central Daylight Time: Sun, 29 May 2022 21:00

Australian Central Time: Mon, 30 May 2022 11:30

Healer Girl Episode 9 Spoilers:

There are no spoilers as of now, but the preview will be released on Youtube in 2-3 days. Episode 9 of Healer Girl is titled “The Best Handwriting • Buy the CD”.

Watch Healer Girl Episode 9 Online:

We do not recommend you to watch any anime on any fake platform or website, You can watch it on Crunchyroll.

