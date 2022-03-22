Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 Episode 12 Release Date, Spoilers, Episode 11 Recap- What Will Kazuya Do After This?

The anime series of Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki Season 2 Episode 12 will be released soon. Read the full article to know the release date, spoilers, raw scans, where to watch, and lastly the recap of the previous episode of the anime series Gemjitsu Shugi Yuunshu No Oukoku Saikenki.

Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki Part 2 Episode 12 Release Date

Episode 12 of the anime series Genjitsu Shugi Yuunshu No Oukoku Saikenki Part 2 will be released on March 27, 2022. The release date has been officially declared and hence there will be no delay or rescheduling of the release date.

Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki Part 2 Episode 12 Spoilers

As the usual rule, the spoilers for every series or anime get released one day prior to its original release date. The same rule applies to the upcoming episode as well. But we have come to know the title of episode 12, which is “If you know yourself and the other person, the couple will not be in danger”.

To catch the spoilers, you have to wait for the next few days.

Previously In Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki Part 2 Episode 11

Before watching the upcoming episode, let’s see what happened in the previous episode.

The English version of the series “Genjitsu Shugi Yuunshu No Oukoku Saikenki” is “How A Realist Hero Rebuilt A Kingdom”. The previous episode was titled “Away from My Hometown for so many years”. In the previous episode, we saw how all the refugees and the local people were advised to fly for Friedonia to save their valuable lives. When everyone was leaving, Souma decided to stay back and sort out the actual problem for which the people are suffering.

Later Souma and Kazuya get into a conflict since now accepted the settlement conditions. When Komain heard the terms, she commented on the face of Kazuya that he would never be able to understand the pain of leaving one’s hometown. But when Kazuya replied everyone was surprised as he told something which was unbelievable. Kazuya revealed his own secret of getting transferred from one world to another.

Where To Stream The Series Genjitsu Shugi Yuusha No Oukoku Saikenki ?

We will suggest you watch from the legal and licensed websites. In this case, Genjitsu Shugi Yuunshu No Oukoku Saikenki can be streamed through the legal website Funimation. But to watch this series, you need a paid membership in Funimation.