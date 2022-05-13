Eleceed Chapter 194 Release Date And Time, Raw Scans, Recap, Cast & News Updates

Eleceed Chapter 194 is all set to be released on 19th May 2022. Scroll down to know more about Eleceed Chapter 194 release date, Spoilers Preview, Where I can read Eleceed Chapter 194, And what will happen next?

Eleceed’s new chapter has been scheduled to release soon. The Korean Manhwa has captured many hearts and garnered a lot of fans, thanks to its unique and gripping plot.

The popular webtoon narrates the story of Jiwoo, a kindhearted 17-year-old with the superpower of super speed, and Kaiden, his mentor, who is a secret agent stuck in the body of a chubby, brown cat. Kaiden’s uber-smarts and Jiwoo’s capabilities make a deadly combination. Jiwoo genuinely enjoys helping people and is very likable by nature. The name of the series is a mix of two words- electrokinesis and speed, which are the superpowers of Kaiden and Jiwoo respectively.

Together, they both try their best to fight evil, as Kaiden introduces Jiwoo to a whole other world, where the general laws of nature don’t seem to apply. Jiwoo is the gentler, softer one of the two, while Kaiden can be brutally honest, critical, and sarcastic. The two however form a powerful team while fighting evil. Scroll down to find out more about the latest release.

Previously in Eleceed Chapter 193

Jiwoo’s first experiences at the academy are not going very well. His fellow awakeners are very hostile towards him, knowing that beat Duke and Gahin. His skill is acknowledged by Lia, but there is animosity because taking down a fellow awakener means boosting up one’s reputation. It is revealed that the student council has a lot of decision-making power, and they take advice only from a few professors. They meet a student who briefs them about how the school’s prestige system works. He agrees to be Jiwoo’s ally only for his personal benefit. On the other hand, the Academy’s staff are not able to find the two mysterious cats on their campus. They are presumed to be awakened animals.

Preparations for a friendly sparring match among the students have begun. The academy itself has not proposed it, but its students have.

Eleceed Chapter 194 Release Date and Time

The chapter is scheduled to release on Thursday, 19th May 2022. The timings are as follows-

Pacific Daylight Time: 9 AM

Eastern Daylight Time: Noon

Central Daylight Time: 11 AM

British Summer Time: 5 PM

Eleceed Chapter 194 Spoilers

Currently, We do not have any spoilers regarding elected chapter 194 yet, We will update this section as soon as we get any updates.

Where To Read Eleceed

We do not recommend you to read any manga on any fake platform or website, You can read Eleceed online on Webtoon.com.

Cast And Crew Of Eleceed:

The following mentioned is a top cast of Eleceed.

Jiwoo Seo(main character), Kayden Break(main character), Jisuk Yoo(supporting character) Jiyoung Yoo, Inhyuk Goo(supporting character), Dr. Delein,Seongik Han, Supil Kang, Sucheon Kang.

